Utah Takes Legal Action Against TikTok Over Youth Protection and Ties with Chinese Parent Company

The state of Utah has filed a lawsuit against TikTok, alleging misleading practices regarding the platform’s safety for children, its relationship with Chinese parent company ByteDance, and the detrimental impact on adolescent mental health.

TikTok’s Alleged Misrepresentations

The crux of the complaint revolves around three primary allegations:

Deployment and marketing of “an addictive product with features intended to manipulate children,” is likened to a slot machine that compels users to return for more.

Misrepresentations about the app’s safety create an illusion of a “safe digital environment for children.”

The deceptive portrayal of the platform’s independence from its China-based parent company, ByteDance, gives concerns that Chinese laws could force ByteDance to share internal information for national security reasons.

CNBC reached out to TikTok for comments, which were not forthcoming at the time of this article’s publication.

Public Health Concerns and Adolescent Impact

Backing the state’s concerns, various studies indicate the detrimental effects of excessive social media use on adolescents. The U.S. Surgeon General and behavioral science researchers have highlighted the harm of such platforms on young users’ mental well-being. The lawsuit cites that children spending over three hours daily on such media could double their risk of facing poor mental health issues, like anxiety and depression.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes emphasized, “TikTok’s algorithm features spoon-feed kids endless, highly curated content, making it hard for them to disengage.” The state aims to compel TikTok to change its harmful behaviors, with penalties and fines redirected to educational initiatives to address the damages done to Utah’s youth.

State’s Initiatives to Protect its Youth

Earlier this year, Utah Governor Spencer Cox implemented two legislative measures aimed at the safety of children online:

Restrictions on the hours minors can access social media platforms.

Requirements for age verification for maintaining accounts, with a stipulation for parents to access their children’s accounts, including private messages.

These regulations, set to be enacted next year, have sparked debates, especially concerning LGBTQ+ rights. Critics argue that such restrictions could lead to more invasive age-verification processes and potentially endanger children in abusive households by giving parents undue access to private messages.

National Trend

Utah’s actions mirror the concerns of several other states, with Arkansas and Indiana having already filed similar lawsuits against TikTok. On a broader scale, the U.S. Supreme Court is deliberating on whether state interventions in regulating social media platforms could breach the Constitution.

While national legislative efforts to possibly ban TikTok have stagnated, states have progressively taken the lead on tech policy issues, given the complexities involved in pushing legislation through Congress.

Comparative Analysis with Other Tech Litigations

The current lawsuit against TikTok is reminiscent of previous legal actions against other industries. As Governor Spencer Cox highlighted, there are parallels between this case and litigations against tobacco and opioid companies. Both sectors faced allegations of concealing the harmful effects of their products, and now social media companies are under the lens for potentially hiding their platforms’ detrimental impact.

It’s worth noting that while there are similarities, there are also significant differences in the nature, scale, and implications of the harm caused. The immediacy and global reach of platforms like TikTok, coupled with the sensitive age group they influence, make the stakes higher and the potential repercussions far-reaching.

Conclusion

As states grapple with the increasing influence of social media on their youngest citizens, the question of how to effectively regulate these platforms remains. Utah’s legal actions signal a growing trend of holding companies accountable for their products and ensuring the protection of youth from potential digital harms. Whether this lawsuit will set a precedent for other states or lead to significant reforms in the social media landscape remains to be seen.

What is clear, however, is the increased scrutiny of tech giants, especially those with foreign affiliations. The legal challenges TikTok faces are not merely about the potential addictive designs of the app, but also its ties to ByteDance and the associated concerns related to data privacy and national security. These factors amplify the urgency and complexity of the situation.