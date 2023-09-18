Ukraine’s Legal Stand Against Agricultural Restrictions Enforced by Neighboring EU Nations

On Monday, Ukrainian officials announced their intent to sue Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia in the World Trade Organization (WTO) over imposed bans on Ukrainian agricultural products. The senior officials indicate that the appeal might be submitted in the “near future.”

European Union Restrictions

In May, the European Union allowed Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria to ban the domestic sales of Ukrainian products, including wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds. However, these items were allowed to transit through these countries for export purposes.

Following the European Commission’s decision to not extend its ban on imports into Ukraine’s neighboring five EU countries, Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary declared their unilateral restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports. Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine’s first deputy prime minister, emphasized the country’s need for solidarity and protection of its farmers. She said, “Unilateral actions of EU member states in the field of trade are unacceptable.”

Politico quoted Ukrainian Trade Representative Taras Kachka who warned of possible reciprocal measures against Poland’s fruit and vegetable imports if Warsaw continues with its restrictions. He highlighted that these bans are not only economically detrimental but also go against the spirit of European solidarity.

Farmers’ Protests in Bulgaria

On Monday, Bulgarian farmers gathered to protest the lifting of the ban on Ukrainian food products. The move, they argued, would lead to an influx of products that would depress local prices, harming local growers.

The European Union, after Bulgaria’s decision, chose not to renew the overall ban on Ukrainian food heading to its five member countries. This move was perceived as a threat to European unity in their support for Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion.

The blockage of a U.N.-brokered agreement by Russia, ensuring the safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments through the Black Sea, has further exacerbated the situation, making exports through Europe the primary route for Ukrainian agricultural supplies.

Bulgaria’s National Association of Grain Producers issued a statement, revealing the dire circumstances local farmers are enduring and demanding an extensive ban on Ukrainian imports, ranging from sunflower, wheat, and maize to dairy products and honey.

EU’s Response

Finland’s agriculture minister, Sari Essayah, during an EU agriculture ministers meeting, emphasized the importance of addressing challenges while respecting internal and international trade rules.

Consequences and Reactions

The bans, first introduced in May, allowed for the transit but not domestic consumption or storage of certain Ukrainian agricultural products in the aforementioned five EU nations. The unilateral measures taken by Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia after the European Commission’s deadline have received criticism.

For instance:

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asserted Poland’s intent to extend its ban, focusing on the interests of Polish farmers.

Hungary introduced a ban on 24 Ukrainian products.

Slovakia’s ban will last till year-end, while Poland’s is indefinite.

Germany’s Cem Özdemir criticized the Eastern countries for their selective solidarity, emphasizing the necessity to support Ukraine against Russia’s aggression. Similarly, France’s Marc Fesneau noted that unity and solidarity are intertwined concepts.

Future Implications

Ukraine’s lawsuit, filed with the WTO, aims to initiate “consultations” with the three Eastern countries.

Ukraine hopes that these countries might revoke their restrictions, eliminating the need for prolonged court battles.

Romania’s response remains anticipatory, awaiting Kyiv’s action plan submission to the European Commission before making any decisions.

The European Commission, as of Monday, refrained from commenting on the bans and the potential next steps, indicating that an internal analysis is ongoing.

In conclusion, the unilateral measures, besides impacting trade relations, also reflect the intricate balance of regional politics and solidarity amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions. As Ukraine seeks to establish its rights on the global stage, the European Union grapples with internal differences that might redefine its collective approach to external challenges. This delicate balance underscores the complexity of international relations, trade dynamics, and the push and pull of national interests within a collaborative framework.