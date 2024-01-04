Twitch Updates Attire Policy: The End of Implied Nudity on the Platform

In a significant move to regulate content, Twitch, the popular streaming platform, has updated its attire policy. This decision comes in response to the recent trends of implied nudity and ‘artistic nudity’ among streamers. The policy change aims to maintain the platform’s standards and community guidelines.

Implied Nudity: A Rising Trend on Twitch

December 2023 marked a unique trend on Twitch, where several streamers started to play around with the platform’s restrictions on nudity. Streamers like Morgpie and LivStixs broadcasted in ways that suggested complete nudity, using strategic camera angles to imply nudity while avoiding actual exposure. This trend, termed as ‘artistic nudity,’ quickly gained traction on the platform.

Twitch’s Initial Response and Policy Reversal

Initially, Twitch responded to this trend by allowing certain forms of artistic nudity. However, as the trend escalated, with some creators going to extremes, Twitch reversed its decision. The company made it clear that both full and partial nudity, including implied nudity, would not be tolerated.

The New Attire Policy: Details and Implications

The updated attire policy, detailed in a blog post by Angela Hession, Twitch’s chief customer trust officer, lays out specific guidelines for streamers:

Streamers are not permitted to be fully or partially nude. This includes exposure of genitals or buttocks.

Implied nudity, such as covering breasts or genitals with objects or censor bars, is also prohibited.

The visible outline of genitals, even when covered, is not allowed.

Special rules apply for those who present as women, requiring them to cover nipples and avoid exposing the underbust, though cleavage is unrestricted within these limits.

The policy extends to the area extending from the hips to the bottom of the pelvis and buttocks for all streamers.

The exception to this policy is content creators in the “Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches” category, who may wear bathing suits covering the genitals.

Twitch emphasized that streamers must categorize their broadcasts appropriately and adhere to these guidelines to avoid disciplinary actions.

Consequences for Non-Compliance

The company has warned that non-compliance will lead to enforcement actions, although specifics of these disciplinary measures were not detailed.

Background of the Policy Change

This policy update follows a series of events and community concerns around sexual content on Twitch. In December 2023, Twitch had briefly allowed ‘artistic nudity’ but rescinded this part of the policy following backlash and concerns over explicit AI-generated images. The platform has always prohibited broadcasting nude or partially nude minors, regardless of context.

Twitch’s Approach to Sexual Content

The company has been working on refining its approach to managing sexual content, including the labeling of content with sexual themes. Twitch plans to introduce blurred thumbnails and filtering options for streams tagged with sexual themes, enhancing user control over the content they view.

Further Implications and Community Reaction

Twitch’s recent clothing rules have sparked different responses from streamers. A bunch of them, along with their viewers, are all for it. They think it’s key to keeping things respectful and professional. But, there’s a flip side – several streamers reckon it’s over the top. They argue it cramps their style and messes with their right to express themselves.

Balancing Act: Expression vs. Guidelines

Twitch has a tricky job: it has to juggle letting people show off their creativity and making sure there are enough rules to keep everyone safe. The goal here is to let lots of different types of shows happen, but not let things get so wild that they’re not okay or respectful. Getting this right is super important for Twitch if it wants to stay in the game for a long time and keep a good name with all sorts of viewers.

Conclusion

Twitch has updated its rules, trying to find a middle ground between letting creators do their thing and keeping things nice for everyone. They’re always changing the rules to stay up-to-date with what people want and how things are going online so that it feels like a good place for anyone who comes by.

To learn more about what Twitch says is okay to post and what’s not, you can visit their Community Guidelines.