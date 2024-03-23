Trump’s Media Venture Goes Public

Donald Trump’s media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, is preparing to hit the stock market. The shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp., which is a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC, gave their nod for a merger this past Friday. Despite brewing excitement, there are some limitations placed on Trump. These could restrict his immediate cashin from the deal tied to his prized platform, Truth Social.

Merger Approval and Financial Implications

With the stamp of approval now in place,, Trump Media & Technology Group will be launching its stock on the Nasdaq soon. It’s estimated that Trump’s holding in the new joint business could reach roughly 79 million shares. Those shares have an eyecatching value surpassing $3 billion when pegged against Digital World’s present share price. Nonetheless,, there’s a hitch. due to a “lockup” term set for those with inside knowledge of the company, they won’t be able to sell any shares for half a year – including Mr. Trump himself.. This condition means he’ll have to hold off on tapping into his potential fortune for now.

The OK for the merger comes at a time when Trump is dealing with big legal problems, like having to pay $454 million because of a lawsuit claiming he did something wrong. This extra money could have helped him out. However, restrictions on selling the stock and possible ups and downs in the market make things tricky.

Trump’s Previous Stock Market Endeavors

Trump has had ups and downs with the stock market before. His business, Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts, started selling shares to the public in 1995. But by 2004, it was so broke it needed bankruptcy protection which led to it being kicked off the New York Stock Exchange. Now, this latest deal brings him back into public trading under the ticker DJT even though he’s got a bunch of legal and money issues.

Risks and Challenges Ahead

Even with the chance of getting some extra cash, Digital World’s official reports point out several dangers for those who invest. One concern is that Trump calls the shots on company choices which may not always be what’s best for investors. Plus, these reports also.

Be aware of the high rates at which new social media platforms fail and expect to keep losing money for a while. Trump Media had a $49 million loss in the first three quarters of last year. They made very little money and paid a lot in interest, showing how tough it is for them to make profits.

Legal and Market Uncertainties

The merger and the chance for Trump to get some cash are happening when he’s facing legal trouble, including a big fine in New York for fraud. He needs money now more than ever to pay his lawyers after this merger. But Trump can’t just quickly sell his shares and get a bunch of money because the merger terms don’t let him. How well Trump Media’s stock does in the future is also not clear. If Trump sells lots of his shares, it could make their value drop, hu

Conclusion

The deal between Digital World Acquisition Corp. and Trump Media &. Tech Group is a big deal for Trump’s new business, possibly doubling his money and getting him back into the stock market. But, it’s not going to be easythere are money problems, legal stuff, and market issues that could mess things up. Trump’s gotta handle these as he deals with court cases too. We’re all waiting to see how this merger will shake out for Trump’s wallet and what it means for media and tech.

Folks who worked on this story, Matthew Goldstein, Declan Harty, Victora Guida, and Dan Mangan.