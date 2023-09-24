The Menace of Doomscrolling: Understanding, Impacts, and Combating the Habit

Doomscrolling, commonly known as doomsurfing, is continuously absorbing sad, terrifying, or negative news online. This trend was especially prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a notable surge in the consumption of digital news by 35%, with those sourcing their news from social media increasing by 47%. This growing habit poses considerable risks to both mental and physical health.

What Does Doomscrolling Entail?

At its core, doomscrolling involves constantly engaging with distressing content on news platforms, apps, or social media. Behaviors related to doomscrolling during the pandemic peak included:

Consistently checking updates on COVID-19 cases and fatalities

Continuously searching for new symptoms or transmission data

Actively seeking novel protection measures against the virus

Such habits can lead to a bombardment of information, escalating stress, mood fluctuations, and anxiety, often without the person’s conscious awareness.

Impacts of Doomscrolling

Mental Health Repercussions

Almost a third of American adults face challenges like anxiety. Engaging in doomscrolling amplifies mental health issues such as:

Anxiety

Depression

Difficulty in sleeping

High-stress levels

Moreover, exposure to this constant negativity can induce stress responses from the sympathetic nervous system, potentially leading to chronic stress, depression, and other health problems.

Physical Health Deterioration

Doomscrolling doesn’t only harm one’s mental state but also negatively impacts physical health. It could disrupt daily routines and responsibilities, leading to:

Reduced physical activity

Consumption of unhealthy food

Weight gain

Heightened risks of ailments like autoimmune diseases, diabetes, and high blood pressure

Public Perception

Research reveals varying perceptions of doomscrolling among people:

Severely problematic: 16.5%

Moderately problematic: 27.3%

Minimally problematic: 27.5%

Not problematic: 28.7%

Strategies to Overcome Doomscrolling

Combatting doomscrolling requires recognition of the triggers and finding individualized solutions. Here are some strategies:

Setting Restrictions and Alarms

Both iPhone and Android devices provide default App Limit settings. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok also offer built-in screen time limitation features. Setting a realistic screen time and adhering to it can help. Setting alarms, especially during peak doomscrolling hours, acts as a reminder to disconnect.

Minimize Distractions

Turn off the Always-On Display and use modes like Focus or Do Not Disturb, especially during work or periods of concentration. This minimizes unintended scrolling sessions triggered by any screen activity.

Use productivity or digital wellness apps that mute notifications and foster efficient use of time. Apps like ActionDash and Attentive regulate scrolling and promote mindfulness and being present.

Physical Alternatives

If you find comfort in holding something while relaxing or watching TV, consider opting for alternatives like fidget spinners or stress balls.

Positive Substitutes for Doomscrolling

Instead of yielding to the urge of doomscrolling, individuals can:

Assist someone

Acquire a new skill

Engage in hobbies

Read books

Socialize with friends or family

Exercise

Pursue goals

The Responsibility of Digital Platforms

While individuals must practice self-discipline and awareness, digital platforms also bear a significant responsibility. Platforms can introduce algorithms that prioritize positive news or tools that remind users to take breaks after prolonged periods of scrolling. By adopting a user-centric approach, digital platforms can play an instrumental role in mitigating the risks associated with doomscrolling.

Community Engagement and Awareness

Building a sense of community around healthy digital habits can also be a proactive approach. Forums, webinars, and online communities that discuss the best practices for digital consumption can serve as platforms for users to share their experiences and coping strategies. Spreading awareness about the potential dangers of doomscrolling through educational campaigns can also help in curbing its prevalence.

Conclusion

Doomscrolling is a concerning habit that escalated during the pandemic. Being aware of its impacts and actively seeking methods to minimize it can help individuals maintain their mental and physical well-being in this digital age.

As society increasingly gravitates towards an information-centric environment, the challenges that come with the accessibility of information become more evident. The rapid proliferation of digital platforms, the influx of global news in real-time, and the ability to share personal perspectives instantaneously contribute to an information-saturated environment.