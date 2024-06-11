New York Passes Groundbreaking Social Media Legislation to Protect Children

New York State Senate has made a decision to protect children from possible dangers of social media. They have passed two bills for controlling social media use among under18 users. Attorney General Letitia James and others who participated consider this action as a significant achievement.

Legislation Short Review

Last Thursday, the New York State Senate agreed on the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act and Child Data Protection Act. Their goal is to defend young people from the negative effects of using social media.

SAFE for Kids Act, Social media companies must seek permission from parents before showing algorithmic feeds to under18 users.

Child Data Protection Act, Defines how much personal data can media companies collect , sell, or use to produce targeted ads and addictive algorithmic feeds.

Supporters and Their Reactions

The pass of these bills made New York Attorney General Letitia James happy. She shared her joy on social networks, describing this as “a major step” in fighting harmful effects of social network on children’s mental health. Governor Kathy Hochul and State Senator Andrew Gounardes worked together with her to accomplish this initiative.

“We passed both @NYSenate bills that my team worked on with @GovKathyHochul, @Sen_Gounardes ,and @nily in order to guard our children against perils of using social networks,” additionally says James on X which is formerly Twitter.

About SAFE for Kids Act

The SAFE for Kids Act fights against algorithms that aim at holding users’ attention. It prohibits usage of such algorithms by individuals below 18 without parental consent. It also asks for parental approval for push notifications sent between midnight and 6 a.m.

Senator Gounardes stated they desire that their children to be safe from harmful effects of Big Tech. He expressed his happiness by saying that he’s very proud the Senate agreed on his bill which protects child users from harmful algorithms and aggressive data collection.

Parental permission is necessary for algorithmic feeds usage.

Overnight push notifications are not allowed without parental approval.

Social media platforms must confirm user’s legal age.

About Child Data Protection Act

The purpose of Child Data Protection Act is to restrict the quantity of the personal information that can be collected from minor users by social networks. Selling such data or using it to create addictive feeds is forbidden.The companies violating this may pay fine up to $5,000 per violation.

” We are going to do what we need in order to safeguard children’s mental health,” said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins.

Reactions From Parents

The new laws have received different reactions from parents. Jocelynn Cheng, a mom of three teens, was in favor of it because she believes parents struggle when managing their kids’ social network usage . “Young age kids get more involved with it and controlling becomes challenging for parents.”, says Cheng.

However some parents like Matthew Rinklin think that as parents they should control their children’s social network use instead of government. “I believe this matter should not fall under laws. I believe in parental supervision and regulations specially designed for each family.” , quoting Rinklin.

Tech Industry Resistance

Tech industry players haven’t agreed on bills. Net Choice which stands for big tech claims the new regulation is in conflict with freedom of speech and clash with open internet. “For teenagers online platforms get better by algorithms which prefer healthy content over hate and untruth,” stated Adam Kovacevich, CEO of Chamber of Progress.

Despite objections Kathy Hochul , governor has shown her support on these measures and she’s likely to sign them into law soon.”New York has passed laws to fight against social network addictions and protect kids on internet.” Hochul expressed her views on X.

Future Predictions

If these laws come into effect then tech industry could object legally .NBC News suggested that data collection and algorithmic content regulation could become disputed lawsuit material. Nevertheless supporters think these laws are necessary for saving children’s mental health and their private life.

This bill pass indicates a major effort in constructing a safer digital world for children. Balancing social network pros and cons will be an ongoing challenge for lawmakers , parents, tech companies while laymen continue their debate on it.