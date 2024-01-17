Social Media’s Evolving Landscape: No More Conversion Therapy Related Content

Lately, social media sites have turned into a war zone over LGBTQ+ rights and safety. Hate speech, false info, and dangerous things like conversion therapy are on the rise. People are questioning if these platforms are doing enough to keep users safe. We’re going to look at what’s happening right now with social media’s efforts for LGBTQ+ protection. We’ll go over new policy changes and see how different platforms and groups are trying to make online spaces safer.

Many social media companies have revised their guidelines to explicitly ban content endorsing or promoting conversion therapy.

Spoutible, an emerging platform, has recently implemented a ban on conversion therapy-friendly content.

Christopher Bouzy, CEO of Spoutible, confirmed the policy change, which aligns with similar updates from other social media platforms.

Role of GLAAD in Policy Formation

GLAAD’s advocacy has been pivotal in these policy changes, particularly through its Social Media Safety Program.

Platforms like Spoutible and Post have incorporated GLAAD’s suggestions into their policymaking.

Post has been recognized for its robust protections for transgender individuals in its policy updates.

Platform-Specific Initiatives

Discord, popular in the gaming community, expanded its Hateful Conduct Policy to prohibit misgendering and deadnaming.

The platform has introduced a comprehensive warning system and reporting features to enforce these guidelines.

In February 2022, TikTok updated its Community Guidelines to explicitly prohibit conversion therapy content, along with misgendering, deadnaming, and misogyny.

Differing Approaches Among Platforms

While platforms like Pinterest and NextDoor prioritize LGBTQ+ safety in their guidelines, YouTube has not explicitly banned conversion therapy content in its Hate Speech Policy.

X, formerly known as Twitter, has notably removed protections against misinformation for marginalized communities.

Continued Efforts and Future Outlook

The online world is always changing, and because of that, strong rules that can be applied must be set up to keep LGBTQ+ users safe. Social media companies have been working on this, showing they understand the problem and want to protect these users from bad stuff. Even though each social media platform might handle things a bit differently, it’s clear we’ve still got a way to go before the internet is completely welcoming for everyone. Working together with groups like GLAAD is important to make sure these rules aren’t just made but are also put into action properly.

To wrap up, what happens in the online world mirrors our wider society, and the way we look out for LGBTQ+ people on social media shows we’re still fighting for equal rights and safety for every single person. All websites must make solid rules and keep tuning them to take on whatever new problems come up. This will make sure the web stays a place where everyone can speak their mind and feel part of the community.

Final Thoughts

