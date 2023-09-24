Saudi Arabia’s Economic Triumph: Achieving the $1 Trillion Milestone

In a testament to Saudi Arabia’s robust economic growth, 2022 witnessed remarkable progress in its financial markets:

The Kingdom’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) reported an impressive uptick, with 49 new listings, surpassing the forecast of 24.

Market capitalization relative to the country’s GDP surged by 91 percent, topping the Vision 2030 strategic goal of 77 percent.

The debt instruments market, initially targeting 18.7 percent of the GDP, achieved 32 percent by year-end.

Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, chairman of the CMA, acknowledged the significant accomplishments, stressing that Saudi’s market has become a regional exemplar. “The Kingdom has ascended seven spots in the annual World Competitiveness Yearbook issued by the International Institute for Management Development for 2023, ranking 17th globally out of 64 nations,” El-Kuwaiz remarked.

Financial Markets: A Closer Look

Investment funds reached an all-time high of 1,130, a 34.68 percent increase from the previous year.

Participants in general and specialized investment funds increased by 33.5 percent year on year.

Foreign ownership value in the primary stock market escalated to SR298.45 billion ($79.5 billion), a 5.1 percent uptick from the prior year.

Given this momentum, the CMA is now strategizing for 2024-2026, aiming to foster sustainable growth and bolster the national economy.

Surpassing the Trillion-Dollar Ceiling

In an unprecedented achievement, Saudi Arabia’s GDP surpassed $1 trillion (SAR 4.155 trillion) for the first time, reaching the nation’s 2025 target well in advance. This milestone announcement, reported by the Federation of Saudi Chambers, comes as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) identifies the Saudi economy as the fastest-growing among the G20 nations in 2022.

Key highlights from the report:

The Kingdom achieved an 8.7 percent growth rate, leading among G20 nations.

Private sector contributions to GDP increased to $440 billion (SAR 1.634 trillion) or 41 percent, with a 5.3 percent growth rate.

Employment in the private sector rose from 8.084 million in 2021 to 9.422 million in 2022, reflecting a 16.6 percent increase. Saudi nationals’ participation in the private sector grew by 14.9 percent.

Exports of goods and services rose by 54.4 percent, enhancing Saudi’s position in global markets. Non-oil exports reached $84 billion, showing a 13.7 percent growth.

Diversification: The Key to Success

The emphasis on economic diversification has been pivotal to Saudi Arabia’s success. The non-oil private sector’s strengthening aligns with Vision 2030’s objectives, reducing the Kingdom’s oil dependency. Significant achievements include:

Non-governmental investments rose to SR907.5 billion, reflecting a 32.6 percent growth rate in 2022.

The value of non-oil exports reached SR315.7 billion in 2022, accounting for 20.5 percent of commodity exports.

The IMF has commended Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification, emphasizing its solid fiscal prospects in the near future, underpinned by Vision 2030. The Kingdom’s strategies have paid off, with a maintained average consumer price index despite global inflation trends.

Future Outlook: Beyond Vision 2030

While the achievements of 2022 and early 2023 have been noteworthy, the Kingdom is not resting on its laurels. The successes achieved thus far are viewed as the foundation for even loftier goals.

Financial Markets Evolution: With the Capital Market Authority (CMA) outlining its strategy for 2024-2026, there’s anticipation of more comprehensive frameworks for sustainable investments. The CMA aims to leverage current momentum to attract more global investors, further diversifying the nation’s financial portfolio.

With the Capital Market Authority (CMA) outlining its strategy for 2024-2026, there’s anticipation of more comprehensive frameworks for sustainable investments. The CMA aims to leverage current momentum to attract more global investors, further diversifying the nation’s financial portfolio. Infrastructure and Development: To support its economic expansion, Saudi Arabia is slated to invest heavily in infrastructure and large-scale projects. This not only ensures job creation for its residents but also fortifies the nation’s status as a hub for international business and tourism.

To support its economic expansion, Saudi Arabia is slated to invest heavily in infrastructure and large-scale projects. This not only ensures job creation for its residents but also fortifies the nation’s status as a hub for international business and tourism. Tech and Innovation: Another area of focus is technological advancement and innovation. With the world rapidly advancing towards a digital age, Saudi Arabia is positioning itself at the forefront of technological development in the Middle East, fostering startups, and supporting tech incubators.

Another area of focus is technological advancement and innovation. With the world rapidly advancing towards a digital age, Saudi Arabia is positioning itself at the forefront of technological development in the Middle East, fostering startups, and supporting tech incubators. Sustainable and Green Initiatives: Parallel to its economic objectives, Saudi Arabia is also committing to environmental sustainability. New projects are expected to be aligned with global green standards, reflecting the Kingdom’s dedication to a sustainable future for its citizens and the world.

Conclusion

Saudi Arabia’s landmark achievements in its economic journey have placed it at the forefront of global economic powerhouses. The dedication to Vision 2030 and consistent strategic implementation have been pivotal in achieving these milestones. As the nation forges ahead, its integration with global markets, focus on diversification, and steadfast economic policies ensure a promising future for its residents and the global community, solidifying its position as an economic beacon for other nations to emulate.