Safeguarding Businesses: Sekur’s Stand Against Email Breaches

The digital age has ushered in increased cyber threats, such as business email compromise (BEC). With the astronomical rise and risk of cybercriminals infiltrating and hacking emails, safeguarding your business and email systems has never been more vital. Sekur, traded on the US OTC exchange (OTCQB:SWISF), is an industry-leading platform capable of defending your business against devastating cyber fraud.

It’s all too common for hackers to target business email systems and meticulously scan for lucrative vulnerabilities, such as bank account and balance information. Once nefarious hackers infiltrate, they often plan their hack for weeks while observing email patterns to access private data. Numerous cases have emerged of individuals losing substantial sums of money due to these cyber frauds. Upstanding professionals have fallen victim to hackers, resulting in individual losses of over $740,000. These criminals, using fake email addresses, may instruct victims to wire copious amounts of money, which the frauds promptly withdraw, leaving victims in a dire predicament.

Sekur understands the best solutions to protect clients from cybercrime, offering an array of security services and product line-ups to subscribers for reasonable prices. Sekur reduces the likelihood of business email compromise and cyber hacks with encrypted technology tools such as SekurSend, SekurReply, SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and more. These assets, along with SekurVPN, deliver fortified protection that eliminates cyber threats and maintains private and secure internet traffic. Alleviating the invasive and business-shattering effects email hacks can have, businesses implementing Sekur’s services enjoy a reliably private and secure e-communication platform.

The company’s reputable servers are owned and operated within Switzerland’s strict and airtight privacy laws. The beauty of SekurVPN is that it conceals your online presence, making it appear as though you are always in Switzerland, thanks to the company’s servers located in this privacy-conscious country.

With Sekur, your entire communication occurs within their secure servers, shielding your traffic from prying eyes. It’s akin to being invisible. Sekur doesn’t engage in data selling, and you can send messages to recipients both within and outside of Sekur while concealing your true IP address. In essence, Sekur provides a highly private VPN service that masks your online identity and doesn’t require you to display your phone number for further privacy.

Recognizing the escalating threat posed by BECs, Sekur has introduced Enterprise Solutions designed to protect against business email compromise. Enterprise Solutions enable comprehensive user management and incorporate essential features like message and email archiving.

One unique aspect of Sekur’s Enterprise Solutions is the ability for C-level executives to utilize Sekur’s privacy network for their emails, while the original email hosting company’s platform remains the go-to for employees. Eliminating the exorbitant costs of relocating an entire company to a new email service, Sekur’s split-level feature allows the highest level of privacy protection without the company-wide hassle.

As cyberattacks continue to rise, Sekur is a reliable ally in the battle against email breaches and other cyber threats. With Sekur, your sensitive information remains confidential, your communications secure, and your peace of mind intact.