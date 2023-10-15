Rising Medicare Costs in 2024: What You Need to Know

Millions of older Americans depend on Medicare for health coverage. Without this vital program, many would face prohibitive healthcare costs. Nevertheless, Medicare is not without its expenses, and the costs associated with this program can fluctuate annually.

Medicare Part B Premiums and Deductibles

In 2024, the standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B is set to increase. It will rise from $164.90 in 2023 to $174.70. This marks an upswing of $9.80.

The annual deductible for Medicare Part B is also on the rise, increasing by $14, from $226 in 2023 to $240 in 2024.

Higher earners will see even more substantial hikes. For instance, singles with an income exceeding $103,000 and joint filers over $206,000 will face surcharges known as income-related monthly adjustment amounts (IRMAAs).

Medicare Part A Expenses

Although most Medicare enrollees do not pay a monthly premium for Part A, which deals with hospital care, there’s an associated deductible for hospital stays. This will increase from $1,600 in 2023 to $1,632 in 2024.

The daily coinsurance cost for hospital stays between days 61 through 90 will increase from $400 to $408.

Beyond the 90th day, enrollees must utilize their lifetime reserve days, and the daily charge will increase from $800 to $816 in 2024.

Additionally, the coinsurance fee for a skilled nursing facility, applicable from days 21 to 100, will increase from $200 per day in 2023 to $204 in 2024.

For those not eligible for premium-free Part A due to insufficient work history, the monthly Part A premium will be $505 in 2024, a decrease of $1 from 2023.

Factors Influencing the Rise

Several factors are contributing to the increase in Medicare premiums:

Medicare had previously seen a $5.20 monthly reduction in 2023 due to lower-than-anticipated spending on specific drugs and services.

However, prices are rising for 2024 due to projected increases in healthcare spending and previous underpayments to providers from 2018 to 2022.

Although the Medicare Trustees had predicted the rise, some experts had feared even higher increases, particularly after the approval of a new Alzheimer’s drug, Leqembi.

To know more about Medicare’s cost projections and analysis, visit the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Effect on Social Security Benefits

Medicare Part B premiums are automatically deducted from Social Security benefits for those already collecting them.

As a result, the increase in Medicare costs will offset the 3.2% COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) increase set for Social Security next year.

For example, the average Social Security recipient, who received $1,705.79 in August 2023, will see an increase of approximately $54.58 monthly due to COLA. However, $14 will be deducted to cover the higher Medicare Part B premium.

Additional Information

Those enrolled in Part B, but not collecting Social Security, will be billed quarterly. Payments can be made electronically or via mail.

Individuals with limited incomes may qualify for Medicare Savings Programs to aid with premiums. These are federally sponsored but operated at the state level.

Currently, Medicare assists approximately 57 million older adults and around 8 million younger adults with disabilities.

Medicare vs. Medicaid

Medicare is something the federal government came up with mainly for people who are 65 or older. Also, it’s there for those dealing with certain disabilities or conditions. Yet, Medicaid is a different cup of tea altogether. It’s designed to help out low-income families, kiddos, expecting moms, the elderly, and folks with disabilities. While Medicare’s bag is mostly about coverage for hospital and outpatient services, Medicaid goes all out – offering a whole gamut of healthcare coverage, and that too on a state-by-state basis.

Conclusion

With the soaring costs in healthcare, it’s vital that our elderly folks and those entitled to Medicare fully grasp these shifts and plan their budgets appropriately. Sure, navigating through changes and spikes in your Medicare expenses can be tough, but hey, being clued up can work wonders when it comes to managing your funds and making sure resources are used wisely!