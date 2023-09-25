Ransomed.vc Claims a Major Hack on Sony Systems

According to recent reports from Cyber Security Connect, a prominent Australian cybersecurity publication, the PlayStation creator, Sony, has been allegedly hacked by a new ransomware group named Ransomed.vc. While this group has only been in operation since last month, it is believed to have connections to past dark web forums and entities.

This is not the first time Sony has faced a significant cybersecurity challenge. In 2011, the PlayStation Network underwent a severe breach, affecting around 77 million accounts and taking the service offline for nearly a month. The repercussions were profound, with Sony having to explain the situation to Congress, and later offer compensation in the form of free games and other benefits to the affected users.

Details of the Current Alleged Hack

Proof-of-hack data: Ransomed.vc has presented some data as evidence of their infiltration. The proof, as described by Cyber Security Connect, includes:

Screenshots of Sony’s internal login page. An in-house PowerPoint presentation detailing test bench specifics. Multiple Java files. A file tree that houses approximately 6,000 files, reveals the magnitude of the leak.

Data for Sale: In a bold move, Ransomed.vc announced, “We have successfully compromised all of [Sony’s] systems. We won’t ransom them! We will sell the data.” The group has not specified a price but has given Sony contact details, perhaps for negotiations. Moreover, they’ve set a “post date” of September 28, suggesting they may release the data to the public if it isn’t purchased by then.

About Ransomed.vc

Interestingly, Ransomed.vc does not identify solely as a ransomware entity but also portrays itself as a “ransomware-as-a-service” organization. Some key insights about the group include:

Operations: The majority of Ransomed.vc’s members are believed to operate out of Ukraine and Russia.

The majority of Ransomed.vc’s members are believed to operate out of Ukraine and Russia. Compliance with Laws: The group claims to work in line with the EU’s General Data Protection and Regulation (GDPR) and other data privacy laws. They’ve indicated that if they don’t receive payment, they will report the data privacy violation to GDPR authorities.

The group claims to work in line with the EU’s General Data Protection and Regulation (GDPR) and other data privacy laws. They’ve indicated that if they don’t receive payment, they will report the data privacy violation to GDPR authorities. Not just a hacking group: They present themselves as a “secure solution” for pinpointing data security vulnerabilities in companies. This dual nature, being both an alleged attacker and a proclaimed solution provider, makes their operations intriguing and challenging to understand.

Repercussions and Responses

Sony, which has a vast global presence and a significant stake in the entertainment industry, has not yet commented on the alleged breach. Given the potential risks associated with such a breach, both in terms of data integrity and public relations, it is anticipated that Sony will address the situation promptly.

It is essential to note the importance of verifying these claims before jumping to conclusions. The supposed data, while indicative of a security breach, does not confirm the extent of the hack as claimed by Ransomed.vc.

Looking Back at Sony’s 2011 Hack

In the aftermath of the 2011 PlayStation Network breach, Sony incurred estimated losses exceeding $100 million. Apart from the financial blow, the company faced up to 55 class-action lawsuits and had to pacify not only its massive player base but also its third-party publishing partners.

Jack Tretton, PlayStation’s US head, made a personal apology, stating, “Without you, there is no PlayStation. I want to apologize personally. It’s you that causes us to be humbled and amazed by the support you continue to give.” To the publishing partners, he acknowledged the incurred costs and reaffirmed Sony’s commitment to providing a secure and entertaining PlayStation experience.

Emergence of New Ransomware Groups

The alleged hack on Sony by Ransomed.vc sheds light on the increasing threats posed by newly emerging ransomware groups. Such entities are often armed with sophisticated tools and strategies, often emerging from the shadows of more established groups or the remnants of dark web communities. Their relatively unknown nature often makes them unpredictable and challenging to counteract.

Industry-Wide Implications

Sony’s alleged breach is not just an isolated incident. It serves as a wake-up call to other major corporations and institutions about the vulnerabilities they may harbor. In an age where data is power, any compromise on data integrity and security can have cascading effects on business operations, stakeholder trust, and the broader industry’s reputation.

Preventive Measures: Companies must invest more in regular cybersecurity audits, infrastructure upgrades, and employee training. A reactive approach, waiting for a breach to happen and then acting, is both costlier and riskier in the long run.

Companies must invest more in regular cybersecurity audits, infrastructure upgrades, and employee training. A reactive approach, waiting for a breach to happen and then acting, is both costlier and riskier in the long run. Collaborative Defense: With increasing cyber threats, industries need to collaborate more. Sharing intelligence about potential threats, vulnerabilities, and best practices can help create a more robust defense against potential attacks.

Conclusion

The current situation, given its nascent stage, warrants careful scrutiny. All stakeholders, from Sony to its consumers and partners, will be eagerly waiting for more information on the matter. Cybersecurity remains a paramount concern in today’s digital age, and such incidents underscore the continuous need for vigilance and proactive measures.