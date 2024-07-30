Qualcomm’s New Chip Brings 5G to Sub-$100 Phones

Qualcomm has recently introduced its newest creation, the Snapdragon 4S Gen 2 chip. This chip is expected to offer 5G connectivity for some of the cheapest smartphones on the market, allowing more people, especially those in cost-sensitive regions, to access high-speed internet. The introduction of the Snapdragon 4S Gen 2 chip could significantly change the entry-level smartphone industry. Announced on Tuesday, the chip provides enhanced features like 5G connectivity and better gaming capabilities for phones priced under $100. Qualcomm aims to increase access to lower-priced phones with this new technology. Carina Affinito, who works in Qualcomm’s Product Marketing department, commented that this new chip could deliver gigabit 5G smartphones for under $99. Phones equipped with the Snapdragon 4S Gen 2 are expected to hit the market later this year, starting with a device from Xiaomi.

Although Qualcomm’s innovative new chip promises significant advancements in mobile technology, it faces healthy competition from other processors in the market. Companies like Samsung and TCL commonly use MediaTek’s processors for their 5G-capable phones, such as the Galaxy A15 and TCL’s 50 series, which range from $100 to $160. Despite the availability of cheaper alternatives, several devices priced at $150 or less still do not support 5G connectivity. Qualcomm aims to transform this situation by making 5G more widely accessible on newer, budget-friendly devices.

In addition to targeting American customers, Qualcomm is focusing on emerging markets such as India and Latin America, where many users still prefer feature phones due to limited affordable 5G options. According to IDC, the entry-level segment in the Indian smartphone market declined by 14% year-on-year, with a 15% reduction in market share. Qualcomm’s innovative chip could help fill this gap and offer wider 5G access to Indian users.

The Snapdragon 4S Gen 2 is a streamlined version of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, which Qualcomm launched in June last year. The new chip features an octa-core Kryo CPU, with two performance cores operating at up to 2 GHz and six efficiency cores at up to 1.8 GHz. Unlike the non-standalone 5G deployment mode, which leverages existing network assets for high-speed connectivity, the Snapdragon 4S Gen 2 supports standalone 5G deployment. In India, Jio is the only telecom operator currently offering standalone 5G networks, although Airtel is expected to launch its version in the near future.

Despite these advancements, Kiranjeet Kaur, associate research director at IDC Asia/Pacific, expressed concerns about the gradual adoption rates outside of India. While domestic vendors in India have been proactive in offering lower-priced 5G phones, the momentum is slower in other regions. Cost-cutting measures in developing the Snapdragon 4S Gen 2 chip aim to address this issue and encourage competition in the lower price segment. However, there are potential challenges, such as compromises on features and additional costs related to network migrations and phone plans.

In conclusion, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4S Gen 2 chip represents a significant step toward making 5G technology more accessible. By focusing on lower-priced phones, Qualcomm is advancing technology accessibility and encouraging competition within this price bracket. This development is expected to increase opportunities globally as the year progresses.