Ohio’s New Social Media Law: Empowering Parents, Protecting Children

Ohio is taking a big step to protect kids online, and it’s rolling out new rules for social media. Starting January 15, 2024, the Social Media Parental Notification Act kicks in. This law brings in some changes so that parents can have a stronger hold on how their kids use social media. This is because there’s a lot of worry about what social media does to young people.

Key Provisions of the Act

Social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat must follow new rules or they could get fined. They need to get a parent’s okay before letting kids under 16 sign up. Here’s how they can get that permission:

Submitting a consent form through the post, by fax, or by email.

Paying with a credit or debit card, or any online payment service that tells account owners about their transactions.

Talking directly to the social media business on a free call or through a video call.

Verification of a government-issued ID.

Upon receiving consent, companies must send a written confirmation to the parents. If consent is withdrawn or believed to be erroneously given, access to the platform must be denied within 30 days. Additionally, social media companies are required to demonstrate to parents how they censor or moderate content and which features can be disabled.

Implications and Enforcement

The new law won’t impact any accounts made before January 15, 2024. It’s the Ohio Attorney General’s job to enforce this rule. Break this law, and you could be looking at a $1,000 fine every day. If it goes on for more than 90 days, that fine could soar up to $10,000 daily. The money collected from these fines will go toward the AG’s consumer protection work.

The Driving Force Behind the Legislation

The motivation for this legislation was tragically highlighted by the case of James Woods, a 17-year-old from Streetsboro High School, who died due to sextortion. Sextortion is a growing concern, where adults pose as peers to coerce minors into sharing sexual images or performing sexual acts online.

Protecting Mental Health and Ensuring Safety

A recent law was passed because of some worrying numbers that show social media’s bad effect on young people. The U.S. Surgeon General says 95% of teenagers are on social media, and almost half feel it makes them think less of themselves. The goal of the law is to help by letting parents and the folks looking after kids have more control over what they do on the internet.

Comprehensive Coverage

The act’s scope extends beyond traditional social media platforms to include gaming platforms, shared message boards, and any online service that allows social interaction or content creation. The law mandates parental permission for all online websites, aiming to protect minors under 16 from various online harms.

Responses and Perspectives

While Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost emphasizes the law’s role in giving parents more control, Tara Coleman, a Cleveland civil attorney, highlights the state’s right to protect children from identifiable harm. Meanwhile, companies like Meta have acknowledged the need for improved online safety standards, though their representatives suggest that the issue is more complex than what legislation alone can address.

Next Steps for Social Media Companies

Social media businesses have to get new rules in place before the deadline in January. They need to work on getting permission from parents, make it clear how they decide what content stays up, and give ways to turn off some stuff for kids. All these updates are making a big difference in the way social sites work, especially with who can see what and who’s in charge of content.

Challenges and Considerations

The law is progress for keeping kids safe, but it’s tough for social media businesses and families. These firms have to figure out how to check if parents say it’s okay and keep an eye on posts without stepping on privacy’s toes. For families, saying yes to their kids’ internet use means they have to watch what their kids do online even more.

Conclusion

The Social Media Parental Notification Act in Ohio is a big move to deal with the issues that come with our digital world, focusing especially on kids. It gives power to parents and places tough demands on social media businesses. The goal? To make the internet a safer place for youngsters. If you want details on this act and how it works, visit the Ohio Attorney General’s “Ohio Protects” website: Ohio Protects.