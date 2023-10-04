Netflix Plans to Hike Prices Post-Hollywood Actors’ Strike

Netflix, the world’s leading streaming service, has once again plans to raise its subscription prices, as revealed by a recent report from The Wall Street Journal. The price hike will reportedly take effect after the Hollywood actors’ strike concludes.

Anticipated Increase in Service Cost

Netflix is considering an increase in prices for several markets around the world. The initial hikes will begin with the United States and Canada.

While the exact magnitude of the price raise remains undisclosed, it comes on the heels of previous price increments executed by the streaming giant. Last year, the prices for Netflix’s ad-free Standard and Premium tiers were adjusted to $15.49/month and $19.99/month respectively.

The company also introduced an ad-supported plan at $6.99/month while discontinuing its $9.99/month basic ad-free plan.

Hollywood Strikes and Streaming Adjustments

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has been on strike since July 14. Their negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) are ongoing. The strike has put many productions on hold, affecting the release of new content.

As for the Writers’ Guild of America (WGA), they recently concluded their strike by sealing an agreement with major studios, including Netflix.

Part of the new contract mandates streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Hulu to share streaming data with the WGA, providing transparency on content performance. The contract also stipulates a compensation increase of 18% for high-budget film writers and a 26% surge in residuals. These changes will reportedly cost Netflix a mere 0.2% of its annual revenue.

Password Sharing and Subscription Dynamics

Earlier this year, Netflix initiated measures to curb password sharing. The company started levying an additional $7.99/month for users sharing their accounts with someone outside their households.

This move saw a substantial rise in new subscribers, with numbers spiking to nearly 100,000 per day on specific days in May. Overall, Netflix added 5.9 million new subscribers attributed mainly to the new password sharing restrictions.

Market Response and Future Speculations

Upon the news breaking out about Netflix’s impending price hikes, there was an almost immediate positive response in the stock market. Netflix shares surged by more than 3%.

While Netflix’s plans to increase prices post the actors’ strike seems strategic, it’s crucial to note that raising subscription costs without the promise of new content may not be well-received by its user base.

However, with both writers and actors expected to return to work soon, a fresh wave of content is anticipated, justifying the proposed hike.

Broader Streaming Landscape

Important to keep in mind here, folks, that just because Netflix has shaken things up by tweaking their price tags, other streamers out there might get nudged to do the same. The jury’s still out on this though, no official word yet.

Take Disney Plus for instance, they’re not exactly rookies when it comes to playing around with rates either. They’ve got a rumored game plan of bringing in a live sports section for those not based stateside. And let’s not forget they’re about to pull the trigger on their own price hike pretty soon.

Adapting to Industry Changes

The streaming game has been shifting quite a bit lately, kind of resembling shake-ups you’d see anywhere in showbiz. Everyone and their grandma wants to binge-watch digital shows these days – guess that’s what happens when things like this whole pandemic saga force us to stay cooped up at home. It’s no wonder bigwigs such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and Hulu are riding the wave.

Consumer Expectations and Price Sensitivity

As platforms introduce price hikes, understanding subscriber sentiments becomes paramount. The value proposition offered by streaming platforms has always been the vast array of content available at one’s fingertips. However, with increasing prices, consumers may begin to weigh their options and reconsider their subscriptions.

Research indicates that a sizable portion of subscribers are willing to endure minor price hikes, especially if they are met with consistent, high-quality content. But there’s a threshold to this acceptance. If prices climb too steeply without a corresponding rise in perceived value, platforms risk subscriber churn.

Conclusion

Netflix still holds the crown in the streaming universe, no doubt about that. Yet, there’s no denying that this fast-paced industry is caught smack dab in the middle of an interesting whirlwind, especially with all the wheeling and dealing going down in Tinseltown. As this whole digital showbiz scene keeps morphing before our very eyes, you can bet your bottom dollar that both subscribers and those bigwigs invested in the biz are keeping their eyes peeled for any changes. For more information, visit the Wall Street Journal.