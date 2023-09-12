Microsoft Announces Shift from Third-party Printer Drivers to Enhance Security

Microsoft, in a bid to bolster the security and performance of its Windows operating system, has announced significant changes in its printer driver strategy over the next four years. The tech giant is set to transition away from third-party printer drivers, emphasizing on its built-in universal “class driver” that supports the Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) and other standards.

A Move Towards Central IPP Drivers

From 2025, Microsoft will no longer accept new third-party proprietary printer drivers for distribution via Windows Update. Nevertheless, existing certified drivers can still receive updates after 2025. Prioritizing IPP Over Proprietary: In 2026, the default setting for printers connected to a Windows PC will use the built-in class driver, even if a third-party driver is available. The following year, only security-related updates will be accepted for printer drivers in Windows Update.

Relevance of the Transition

Microsoft’s IPP class driver, associated with the Mopria Alliance standards, will supersede the need for proprietary drivers, installers, and tools provided by individual printer manufacturers. The primary factors driving this change include:

Enhanced Security: The shift aims to eliminate potential security vulnerabilities linked to third-party drivers. Security gaps in proprietary printer drivers have previously gone unnoticed for prolonged periods, rendering Windows more susceptible to threats. Microsoft’s security update emphasized this, with Johnathan Norman, a Microsoft security expert, stating, “We are making some big changes to Print in Windows. This is the first step towards a more secure and modern printing system.”

The Larger Picture

Historically, third-party printer drivers have been considered a fragile component during Windows installations. These drivers, often laden with unnecessary features, suffered from inadequate updates synchronized with newer Windows versions. This led to reliance on older drivers for compatibility with new software releases.

The shift to class drivers signifies a streamlined process. Similar to drivers for mice and keyboards, a single driver can now accommodate various devices with broadly similar functions. Manufacturers can still support specialized features and market products but through optional Print Support Apps available on the Windows Store.

It’s noteworthy that Apple began a similar move, deprecating third-party macOS printer drivers in favor of the IPP-based AirPrint in 2019.

Adjusting to the New Ecosystem

As Microsoft endeavors to create a safer user experience, it is evident that the transition to central IPP drivers will affect various stakeholders differently. Here’s a breakdown of the impact on distinct groups:

Printer Manufacturers

Less Development Work: Manufacturers will no longer need to invest resources in developing individual drivers for every new printer model. This could lead to a reduction in development costs and faster go-to-market strategies.

End Users

Simpler Installation Process: The typical user will find the printer installation process more straightforward. With universal drivers in place, the traditional hassles associated with finding the right driver for a specific printer model will vanish.

IT Departments

Efficient Deployment: IT professionals will find it easier to deploy printers across a network without having to manage different drivers for varied printer models.

User Experience and Anticipated Concerns

For users concerned about older printers lacking Mopria or IPP support, Microsoft reassures that third-party print drivers will continue to operate in Windows. This means existing drivers can either be installed from Windows Update or manually by users.

Furthermore, while Microsoft’s phase-out might seem drastic, it reflects the industry trend. Many contemporary printing devices already support Mopria, and IPP has been integrated into most printers since the early 2010s.

In conclusion, while Microsoft’s change heralds a new era of simplified and secure printing, users can expect other typical printing woes – such as paper jams and connectivity issues – to persist. This shift, however, represents Microsoft’s commitment to providing a seamless and safer user experience.