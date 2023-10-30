McDonald’s and Chipotle Respond to California’s Wage Increase

In light of California’s recent decision to increase the minimum wage for fast-food workers to $20 an hour, industry stalwarts McDonald’s and Chipotle Mexican Grill have unveiled plans to adjust their menu pricing strategies in the state.

Price Adjustments in the Pipeline

Both McDonald’s and Chipotle have confirmed their intention to increase menu prices in California, although the extent of the hikes remains to be finalized. While McDonald’s CEO, Chris Kempczinski, stated that the final decision on the rate of increase is pending, Chipotle’s Chief Financial Officer, Jack Hartung, indicated that their chain anticipates a “mid-to-high single-digit” percentage rise.

Understanding the Background

The restaurant industry has been grappling with rising ingredient and labor costs for over two years.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food away from home prices surged by 6% in September year-over-year.

An outcome of prolonged negotiations between restaurant industry representatives and labor groups resulted in the establishment of a nine-person council. This council will define the minimum wage for the fast-food industry in California until 2029.

Key points from the agreement:

Fast-food chains with 60 or more locations nationwide must adhere to the $20 hourly wage, effective from April 1.

From 2025 to 2029, the council can increment the wage annually, the rise being the lesser of 3.5% or the annual consumer price index change.

Impact on Chipotle

The new wage regulations imply an approximate 18% wage increase for Chipotle. Currently, the chain pays an average wage of $17 in California.

This wage escalation will be reflected in the prices of Chipotle’s offerings. With California housing about 15% of its total restaurants and also its headquarters, the state holds significant weight in Chipotle’s business strategy.

Notably, Chipotle has already adjusted its prices four times since June 2021. The recent hike of 3% was implemented in October.

Despite these hikes, Chipotle has witnessed a positive trajectory. With a 5% rise in same-store sales for the Q3 ending September 30, Chipotle’s revenue jumped 11.3% to reach $2.5 billion. The chain continues to remain popular among diverse income groups, as evidenced by its steady traffic trends.

McDonald’s Strategy

McDonald’s will not solely rely on price adjustments to cope with increased labor costs. Kempczinski mentioned the possibility of enhancing productivity to manage restaurant-level expenses.

Unlike Chipotle, which predominantly owns its locations, many McDonald’s outlets in California are operated by franchisees, giving them discretion in pricing. Approximately 10% of McDonald’s U.S. outlets are in California.

While short-term challenges are anticipated, especially for the franchisees, McDonald’s views the wage surge as a potential long-term advantage. The belief is that they are better poised than competitors to leverage this change for growth in California.

A CNBC report mentioned that the National Owners Association, an independent advocacy group for McDonald’s U.S. franchisees, estimated the annual cost implication per restaurant in California to be $250,000 due to the new wage regulations.

Consumer Reactions and Market Dynamics

The repercussions of these price adjustments are not just confined to the boardrooms of these fast-food giants; they are keenly felt by consumers. As menu prices surge, many customers, particularly those with limited budgets, are re-evaluating their dining choices. While some might curtail their visits, others could shift to more cost-effective dining alternatives.

Recent observations from McDonald’s have highlighted a decrease in visits from consumers earning under $45,000 annually. This trend is contributing to the decline in U.S. traffic this quarter. It showcases that while many customers are willing to pay slightly more for their favorite meals, there is a tipping point beyond which they reconsider their spending habits.

Looking Ahead

As the fast-food industry adapts to the evolving economic landscape, the focus will be on how brands like McDonald’s and Chipotle strategize to maintain a balance between operational costs and consumer pricing. As both chains have shown resilience in the face of previous challenges, stakeholders are keenly watching their next moves in this dynamic scenario.