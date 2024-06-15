Market News, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Peak, Inflation Eases

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit new records for the fourth day in a row. This followed from positive data showing a lessening of inflation.

Record Closes for S&P 500 and Nasdaq

The S&P 500 rose 0.23% to end at 5,433.74, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed by 0.34% to finish at 17,667.56. These were both new closing records for four days straight. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.17% to close at 38,647.10.

These gains came from several factors,

The producer price index (PPI) for May slipped by 0.2%, defying economists’ expectations of a rise of 0.1%.

Data also showed that the consumer price index (CPI) for May was below what was predicted, pointing towards easing inflation.

The Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates steady but recognised progress over inflation concerns.

Federal Reserve Holds Stand on Interest Rates

Holding interest rates steady, The Federal Reserve changed its outlook from three rate cuts in 2024 down to just one rate cut in view of avoiding rushed decisions and assessing conditions carefully.



Zachary Hill from Horizon Investments said “Interest rate hike can be ruled out now which is supportive for stock and credit valuations.”Tech Stocks Top Performers” A surge over more than 12% was seen in Broadcom shares after strong second quarter results and a 10 for 1 stock split announcement. Some other technology stocks also did well,

A 10% rise in Super Micro Computers.

A 4% gain for Arista Networks.

Nvidia up by 2%.

Nevertheless, Salesforce and Amazon dropped by 2.9% and 1.6%, adding to the decline of Dow’s overall performance.

Varying Results in Other Sectors

While tech stocks gained, other sectors had varied results. Losers included Generac, down by 4.6%, and Paramount Global, down by 6.9%. There was a dip in the streaming service after National Amusements ended merger discussions with Sky dance.

Overall Market Tendencies and Economic Indicators

The recent trend seen in the stock market is due to good corporate earnings, lessening inflation concerns, and a cautious stand from the Federal Reserve. Still market breadth showed weakening signs with only about 43% of individual stocks in the S&P 500 above their moving averages of past fifty days which was last seen during the tech bubble era of 1999 Jonathan Krinsky from BTIG stated that “The U.S stock market is more unbalanced today than it was back in history during 1999.”

“Golden Cross” for Apple

“Golden cross” pattern grabbed investors’ attention when Apple’s moving average for past 50 days crossed above its moving average for past two hundred days regarded as an optimistic sign but has shown varying results historically,

In one week,the stock fell five out of six times nearly a decrease of almost percent

In one month it dipped into red three out six times averaging loss around percent

However, it increased by more or less percent on four out of six occasions after a period of one year. Though short term fluctuations are seen but long term outlook remains optimistic for Apple given its deep penetration in the market and continuous pursuit towards innovation.

Other Market Movements

Broadcom’s stock rose almost 14% after great earnings and announcement of stock split. The firm reported $3.1 billion as quarterly sales only from AI products and predicted annual sales to be around $51 billion.



Dave &. Buster’s Entertainment shares on the other hand fell by nearly 11% after their revenue was seen to fail meeting estimates. They posted a revenue of $588 million which was less than the predicted amount of $621 million.

Conclusion

The stock market is seeing positive corporate results, easing inflation statistics and cautious optimism by the Federal Reserve adding up to form a mixed problem. Despite S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite achieving record highs, concern remains over the need for a broader base of participating stocks to maintain the rally with market breadth getting low .



Investors must continuously assess markets taking into account both short term signals and long term trends. Dynamic nature can be seen in recent performance of companies such as Apple and Broadcom making it both challenging yet opportunity filled.