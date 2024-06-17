Logitech Unleashes MX Ink Stylus for Meta Quest Headsets

Logitech’s newest addition to the virtual reality (VR) line up is the MX Ink stylus . This gadget works perfectly with Meta’s Quest mixed reality (MR) headsets, which includes Quest 2 and recently launched Quest 3. The goal of MX Ink is to boost VR users’ creative abilities by providing accurate control and a user friendly interface for 2D and 3D apps.

Key Attributes and Utility

The MX Ink stylus could redefine how designers and artists operate in VR. Some of its main features are,

6DoF Positional Tracking, This stylus supports full motion 6 degrees of freedom tracking, much like Meta’s Quest controllers.

Pressure Sensitivity, Its pressure sensitive tip gives greater control – perfect for intricate artwork.

Haptic Feedback, Builtin haptics akin to drawing on varied surfaces boosts the physical sensation.

Compatibility, It can be used with multiple VR apps such as Adobe Substance Modeler, Gravity Sketch, PaintingVR, etc.

Better Creative Capabilities

The MX Ink stylus aims to connect traditional tools with the absorbing digital space. Vadim Kogan, who leads AR/VR at Logitech stated,

“The new Logitech MX Ink is a stylus that effortlessly shifts from 2D to 3D spaces while offering the accustomed feel of a 2D stylus along with the tracking precision demanded by Meta Quest users in MR.”

Orientations and Compatibility

Once linked with a Meta Quest headset, the MX Ink lets users easily flip between the stylus and Quest controllers. This adaptability is particularly helpful for artists who need to switch tools without disrupting their process. The stylus works with a number of popular VR and AR apps,

Gravity Sketch

PaintingVR

Arkio

Engage XR

OpenBrush

ShapesXR

Adobe Substance 3D Modeler

Elucis by Realise Medical

Tech Details

The MX Ink Stylus boasts multiple tech changes to become a potent gadget for VR creators,

The ability to replace the pressure sensitive tip extends the lifespan of this stylus.

Users can tweak the activation force and timing of double tap on stylus buttons.

The MX Inkwell Dock, An inspired charging stand resembling traditional pen stands ensures the stylus is always powered up.

MX Mat, It's a sleek drawing surface designed especially for 2D creation.

Market Supply and Rates

The MX Ink stylus will go on sale by late September, just in time for Meta’s Connect developer conference. With a price tag of $130, it serves as an affordable option compared to similar gear like Apple’s Pencil Pro. The pricing for MX Inkwell dock and MX Mat is yet to be revealed.



Future Plans

The introduction of the MX Ink stylus by Logitech into the VR accessory market signifies important progress in VR tech. As Meta keeps bringing new developments in mixed reality, tools such as MX Ink will be crucial to open up creative prospects for users. Furhan Zafar, VP of sustaining product operations and accessories at Meta stated,

“We think that such a complementary tool like this will greatly benefit Meta customers, and its support will span many apps and users.



Last Words

The Logitech MX Ink stylus has the potential to become indispensable for VR designers and artists as it offers unmatched precision and regulation in a virtual milieu. With its comprehensive compatibility and groundbreaking features, the MX Ink is set to improve the creative abilities of Meta Quest headsetsleading way for more interactive and instinctive VR experiences.