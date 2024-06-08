June’s Xbox Game Pass Update

The month of June is looking promising for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Microsoft’s first wave of games, which include hotly anticipated titles and lesser known treats, has been announced. The reveal is timely, right before the Xbox Games Showcase it’s expected that more games will debut in this service. Microsoft upholds diversity in its game offerings, catering to all types of gamer.

New Games in the Game Pass Lineup

A mix of impressive games has been added to June’s Game Pass lineup by Microsoft in a variety of genres and gaming experiences. This collection includes both returnee favourites and fresh releases making this month’s offering particularly appealing.

Octopath Traveler – Ready on Cloud, Console, and PC.

Octopath Traveler 2 – Ready on Cloud, Console, and PC.

Depersonalization – Launches for PC on June 12.

Isonzo – Launches for Cloud, Console, and PC on June 13.

The Callisto Protocol Debuts on Cloud, Console and PC on June 13.

Still Wakes the Deep Launches on June 18 for Cloud, PC,and Xbox Series X|S

All these additions are exciting but Octopath Traveller and Octopath Traveller 2 are especially enticing. They provide enriching RPG experiences with compelling turn based combat mechanics set in beautiful landscapes. More players now have access to these games thanks to their inclusion in the Game Pass roster. The world of Octopath Traveller, known for its variety of characters and epic stories, pulled excellent reviews after it launched back in 2018 while its sequel improved the game play and added more stories.

Depersonalization is set to launch on June 12 and is a tabletop RPG based on the Call of Cthulhu series. It’s incredibly repayable due to its multivariate story line which allows players to experience different outcomes. Narrativedriven games fans will love it because of the detailed plots and complex characters it boasts.

Isonzo, releasing on June 13, transposes players to the Italian Front during World War I. It aims to give an authentic experience of war, complete with historically accurate weapons and intricate environments. Players drawn more towards strategic game play and intense battles will benefit greatly from this game.

The common thread with The Callisto Protocol launching alongside Isonzo on June 13 is that both are thrilling experiences – The Callisto Protocol however stands out in its genre – sci fi survival horror with roots in one of Dead Space’s creators who intend for players to have nail biting experiences as they unravel its plot set in a barren space station being invaded by horrific creatures.

Still Wakes the Deep drops on June 18th taking place in an oil rig near Scotland’s coast. This horror game requires players to survive an onslaught of terrifying events that take place there. Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture’s creators are behind this creation which shows promise as an immersive, haunting gaming event.

First Day Releases

A focal selling point for Xbox Game Pass service is that Day One releases come with your subscription meaning day one releases cost nothing extra.. Still Wakes The Deep will be available from launch day (June 18) as such a feature title perfect for those horror based enthusiasts looking for new thrills without a new bill! This advantage particularly for all round gamer wanting access to newly released games significantly improves the worth of holding a Game Pass subscription.

Departing Games from the Game Pass

With fresh games comes farewells to some current ones. The following are leaving Game Pass on June 15,

Bramble, The Mountain King Cloud, Console, and PC.

High on Life Cloud, Console, and PC.

Rune Factory 4 Special Cloud, Console, and PC.

Spacelines from the Far Out Cloud, Console indefinitely

The Bookwalker Cloud indefinitely

If you want to keep playing these games after their departure date, buying under discounted rates is an option. Although seeing these titles leave may disappoint some subscribers it’s worth noting new games are introduced continually keeping the accessible library fresh with potentially your next new favourite waiting to be discovered.

Xbox Games Showcase Expectations

All eyes are on June 9’s Xbox Games Showcase which has caused buzz with rumours of potential new Game Pass inclusion announcements. Greater titles including Call of Duty Black Ops 6 could feature adding more value to the subscription service. A sneak peek into Xbox gaming’s future is expected at the show, get ready for a sneak preview of upcoming releases that will astound all avid gamer . Microsoft has previously used these events as platforms for announcing notable updates so subscribers should stay tuned for updates during the showcase. An update release announcements cloud makes this an especially exciting month in particular with the June Game Pass update around,

To Summarise

The updated June Game pass is bringing fan favourites– RPGs and nerve shredding horror games plus many other genres ensuring diversity for every gamer Subscribers get access to newly released titles like Still Wakes The Deep and upcoming titles from Xbox Games Showcase revealing the value of the subscription service. This rotating service with new game additions means some older games do leave, but the library stays updated and intriguing for subscribers.

For Xbox Game Pass members, this month is filled with chances to try fresh games and pay a visit to old favourites. Regardless of your interest in RPGs, scary games, or first person shooting games, June presents a varied ensemble that suits all preferences. The regular inclusion of fresh titles and the forward look for upcoming releases turn Xbox Game Pass into a crucial facility for gaming enthusiasts who want to enlarge their collection and find new beloved games.