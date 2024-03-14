Big Internet Problems in Africa After Sea Cables Break

This is a story about something big that happened. On Thursday, lots of places in West and Central Africa couldn’t get online very well. It’s all because some important sea cables broke. Those cables are how Africa gets to use the internet.

How Bad It Was

This issue hit many countries hard. Places like Ivory Coast, Liberia, Benin, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Nigeria and South Africa felt it. The internet there got really bad. in some spots only 4% could use it. This caused trouble for pretty much everythingpeople talking to each other, businesses, banks and daytoday life.

Sea Cables Are Super Important For Going Online

So these sea cables are a huge dealthey carry most data across the world when we go online. Over 95% of what’s shared internationally goes through them! This is a story about cables that lie deep in the oceans. These cables link continents together and make it easy for information to travel across the world. Africa uses several of these cables, like WACS, MainOne, and ACE, to stay in touch with other places.

Investigating the Cause

No one knows why the cables failed on Thursday. Before this happened because of natural events like earthquakes or because of people doing things like dropping anchors from ships. Cloudflare Radar saw something interesting about when these issues happened which might mean there’s a bigger problem or maybe someone made it happen. Right now, people are trying to figure out what caused it so they can stop it from happening again.

Efforts to Mitigate the Impact

People who give us phone and internet services in those areas are working hard to fix things. They’re sending data through different cables. Seacom, an important company, has moved its users to other cables too.This is a story about a big problem with the internet in many places. A lot of things have gone wrong, and fixing them fast is hard work. Voices from the Ground People living and working all over are upset and worried. In Liberia, almost everyone lost their internet. This messed up everything from chatting online to sending money across countries. Benjamin Garkpah from Monrovia said, “It feels like half of my life disappeared today.” In Ghana, companies had trouble because they couldn’t do their normal work or talk with people on the internet.

Looking Forward

The recent problems show that Africa’s internet isn’t very strong and needs to be better built so it won’t break down so easily. As Africa keeps improving its digital world, this need gets even more important.This is an article about how important undersea cables are. They make sure that Africa can keep growing.

A recent problem with these cables reminds us we need to spend money to make the internet better and have different ways to stay online. This will help Africa stay part of the world’s online community. While Africa waits for the internet to work again this problem will probably start talks about protecting Africa’s internet for the future. Making sure Africa’s internet keeps working isn’t only about being able to get online, it’s key for making money, learning, health stuff, and fair government too.