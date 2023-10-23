Instagram’s New Features: Verified Posts Toggle and Custom Sticker Creation

Instagram is undergoing testing for a new feature that allows users to view posts from Meta Verified individuals. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, announced this development on Monday.

The Meta Verified toggle will be located under “Following” and “Favorites”. To access it, users just need to tap on the Instagram logo at the top of the application.

With its conspicuous position, the feature aims to enhance the visibility of the Meta Verified program, which comes at a subscription cost of $11.99 on the web and $14.99 via the app.

Though details about the size of the test and its potential users remain undisclosed, Mosseri has welcomed feedback from those interested in the feature.

This recent initiative follows after Meta launched its Meta Verified program for Instagram and Facebook. Subscribers to this program benefit from a blue verification tick, superior customer support, and protection from impersonation attempts. Initially piloted in Australia and New Zealand, it made its way to the US and subsequently was extended to business accounts by September.

Interestingly, the introduction of this program from Meta came on the heels of a paid verification system rolled out by X, formerly known as Twitter, which did not receive a favorable reception from its user base.

Read more about Meta’s initiatives here.

Custom Sticker Creation Feature

Another groundbreaking feature under testing is the sticker creation tool. This allows users to transform their own photographs, and in certain instances, others’ images into custom stickers. These stickers can then be integrated into Reels or Stories.

Unlike the recent AI-driven sticker initiatives by Meta, this tool adopts a straightforward approach by selecting the main subject of a photo and eliminating the background, resulting in a versatile sticker.

Adam Mosseri showcased this feature’s functionality in a video on his channel. He hinted at the possibility for users to convert “eligible images you see on Instagram” into stickers, suggesting a feature where users can decide if their images can be made into stickers by others.

While the tool is currently in the testing phase, another polling feature was recently rolled out, appearing in the comments section beneath feed posts.

Comparisons with Existing Sticker Features

The innovative custom sticker tool on Instagram appears to mirror the sticker functionality introduced by Apple in iOS 16 the previous year. The latter already facilitates users in adding their personalized stickers to Instagram posts. Even images from other users can be transformed into stickers via screenshots.

Yet, the prospect of creating stickers directly from other users’ content on Instagram could simplify this process, provided that the original content creators grant permission. Engadget suggests that users might have the ability to create stickers from shared content, with the likelihood of an opt-out feature being incorporated.

The Bigger Picture

It’s worth noting that these updates are more than just new features; they represent shifts in the broader digital landscape. The increasing focus on verified content, for instance, underscores the significance of trustworthiness and credibility in today’s information-overloaded age. As users are inundated with a barrage of content every day, the ability to filter out and prioritize verified content becomes a valuable tool for both creators and consumers. This ensures that genuine creators get the recognition they deserve, while users receive reliable and authentic content.

In Conclusion

Instagram’s endeavors to expand its user experience with the Meta Verified toggle and the custom sticker creation tool signify the platform’s commitment to constant innovation. As these features are still in the testing phase, feedback from users and potential refinements could shape their final version, ensuring they cater to the evolving demands of the Instagram community.

Furthermore, as digital platforms continuously evolve, Instagram, being one of the leading social media platforms, recognizes the importance of regularly introducing new tools and features. This not only enhances user engagement but also provides creators and businesses with novel opportunities to connect with their audience.