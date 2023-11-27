Honda Issues Major Seat Belt Recall for 2023-2024 Accords and HR-Vs

Honda has issued a substantial recall affecting approximately 304,000 vehicles, specifically targeting 2023 and 2024 model-year Accords and HR-Vs. This recall is due to a critical issue with the seat belt pretensioners, which are integral to passenger safety during crashes.

The Defect in Seat Belt Pretensioners

The seat belt pretensioners in these models were assembled without a crucial rivet securing the quick connector and wire plate. This absence significantly compromises the pretensioners’ ability to properly restrain occupants in the event of a collision, thereby increasing the risk of injury.

Details of Affected Models and Assembly Error

The recall focuses on vehicles manufactured between Oct. 4, 2022, and Oct. 14, 2023.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the installation of the rivet was inadvertently skipped during the assembly process.

The missing rivet means that the seat belts do not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards regarding “Occupant Crash Protection,” “Seat Belt Assemblies,” and “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.”

Reports and Warranty Claims

As of Nov. 16, Honda had received seven warranty claims related to this issue.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths directly linked to the faulty pretensioners.

Recall Procedure and Customer Guidance

Honda is taking proactive steps to address this issue:

Starting Jan. 8, recall letters will be sent to Honda owners.

Owners can also check if their vehicle is affected by entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on Honda’s recall webpage or calling (888) 234-2138.

Affected vehicles will be inspected, and the pretensioner will be replaced if necessary, free of charge at authorized Honda dealerships.

Honda expects less than 1% of the recalled vehicles will actually require repairs.

Reimbursement is available for owners who have previously paid for repairs related to this recall.

Additional Recalls and Customer Safety

This recall is part of a series of recent safety actions by Honda:

Earlier this month, nearly 250,000 Odysseys, Pilots, Acuras, and Ridgelines were recalled due to a potential bearing failure that could cause engine stalls and crashes.

Over the summer, more than a million Honda vehicles were recalled due to issues with the rearview camera.

Ensuring Vehicle Safety

Vehicle owners are encouraged to always check their VIN on the NHTSA website for any recalls.

Honda reassures that the majority of the affected vehicles will only need an inspection.

Honda has outlined a clear timeline for addressing the recall:

Recall notification letters will begin distribution on January 8, 2024.

Replacement parts are expected to be available to dealers by the end of January 2024, but inspections can commence immediately at authorized Honda dealers.

Proactive Safety Measures

Honda’s recall of these cars shows they’re putting safety first, even though no one’s been hurt. They’re really staying true to their promise of keeping customers safe and sticking to tough safety rules.

Broader Context of Automotive Safety

This recall is a part of a larger trend in the automotive industry focusing on enhanced safety measures. Manufacturers globally are increasingly prioritizing the identification and prompt rectification of potential safety hazards in their vehicles.

Role of NHTSA in Vehicle Safety

The NHTSA plays a pivotal role in ensuring vehicle safety standards are upheld in the United States. The administration regularly issues safety standards, conducts vehicle testing, and oversees recalls to protect road users.

Staying Informed and Safe

Finally, all vehicle owners, not just those owning Hondas, are advised to regularly check their VIN on the NHTSA website for any recalls. Staying informed and proactive about vehicle safety can significantly contribute to safer roads for everyone.

Honda is committed to addressing this safety concern swiftly and efficiently. Vehicle owners are urged to take immediate action if their car is part of this recall. For more information, consumers can visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website and Honda’s online recall pages, or call Honda at 1-888-234-2138 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).