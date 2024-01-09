Getty Images Unveils AI-Powered Image Generator for Enhanced Creative Solutions

Getty Images has rolled out a new AI tool for making images, called Generative AI by iStock. This new tool is built to cook up images that are safe to use for business. You can slap these pictures onto marketing stuff, social media, or web ads.

Addressing Copyright Concerns

A major challenge in the realm of AI-generated images has been the risk of copyright infringement. Traditional AI models, like OpenAI’s DALL-E 3, have been trained on extensive online image databases, often disregarding copyright status. This has raised concerns about generating images that may inadvertently resemble copyrighted artwork.

To combat this issue, companies like Adobe and now Getty have developed AI image generators using their libraries of licensed images. This approach provides users with the same level of copyright protection as they would receive from using images directly from these libraries.

Features and Benefits of Generative AI by iStock

iStock’s AI image generator runs on NVIDIA’s Picasso, an advanced platform for making personalized images and videos.

It’s cheap and simple: Generate 100 AI images for only $15 and pick your favorite out of four choices per prompt.

Every picture comes with a legal safety net from iStock, covering you for up to $10,000, just in case.

The pictures you create are yours alone—they won’t be recycled into the iStock collection, keeping them one-of-a-kind.

Deepening Partnership Between Getty Images and Nvidia

Getty Images and Nvidia have enhanced their collaboration with the introduction of this text-to-image platform. Unlike its predecessor, Generative AI by Getty Images, the iStock version targets single-seat users, particularly beneficial for small and medium-sized businesses.

Innovative Features

Training on Select Libraries: The AI was trained exclusively on Getty’s creative and iStock’s stock photo libraries, avoiding the use of editorial images to prevent trademark or personality issues.

The platform offers legal indemnity up to $10,000 per asset and includes a revenue-sharing program for contributors. Upcoming Features: Inpainting and Outpainting capabilities are set to be added, enhancing the versatility of the platform.

Impact on Small Businesses and the Photography Industry

Getty’s Generative AI by iStock marks a significant advancement in the use of AI technology for image creation, particularly for small businesses. This tool provides an efficient, cost-effective solution for companies needing high-quality visuals without the resources for custom photography or advanced image editing.

Potential Challenges and Solutions

Impact on Photographers: There is concern about AI technology impacting the revenue of traditional photographers. However, Getty plans to compensate creators for their contributions to the AI training process and share revenues from the tool.

Broader Implications for the Creative Industry

iStock’s rollout of Generative AI has had big effects on the creative world. Now, folks who don’t have much to work with, or need something special that regular photos can’t give, have new options for making content. This tech makes it easier for the little guy to get their hands on top-notch pictures. That means small businesses and solo artists can go toe-to-toe with the big players.

Enhancing Creative Flexibility

Generative AI by iStock ups the game when it comes to being creative. You just type in what you want, and it makes pictures that match your ideas. That’s kinda hard to pull off with regular stock photos or setting up a photo shoot yourself. If you’re working on something super specific or you just need the perfect image, this tool is a lifesaver.

Conclusion

Getty’s Generative AI by iStock represents a significant step in the integration of AI into creative processes. It offers an affordable, efficient solution for generating unique images while addressing legal and ethical concerns. This development highlights the evolving landscape of digital imagery and its growing influence on various industries. For more information, visit Generative AI by iStock.