Apple’s Find My App Enhances User Experience with Increased Item Limit

Apple just rolled out a big update to the Find My app, which a lot of iPhone users love. They sneakily dropped this info in a help guide, showing they’re serious about making things better for users as tech and what people want to keep changing.

The most notable change is the increase in the maximum number of items that can be tracked using the Find My app. Initially set at 16, this limit has now been doubled to 32. This enhancement was first discovered by X user @nicolas09F9 and reported by MacRumors. The change is applicable from iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 onwards.

Categories in Find My App

The Find My app categorizes tracked objects into three distinct sections:

People

Devices

Items

AirTags and other similar tracking devices fall under the ‘Items’ category. This category was previously capped at 16 but now accommodates up to 32 items.

Understanding the Need for Increase

With the growing popularity of AirTags and Find My compatible devices, users often found themselves quickly reaching the 16-item limit. This was especially true for power users who regularly utilize a variety of Apple products and compatible accessories.

AirPods and Beats headphones, for instance, are categorized as ‘Items’ rather than ‘Devices.’

The latest AirPods Pro, for example, can be tracked individually (each AirPod and the case), thus counting as three separate items.

This count can add up quickly, especially for users who own multiple Apple devices and accessories.

This update not only provides greater flexibility for users to track more devices but also aligns with the increasing number of products entering the market with Find My capabilities. The new 32-item limit, while a significant increase, is considered by many as a welcome challenge in the era of interconnected devices.

Apple’s Quiet Rollout

Interestingly, this change was not accompanied by a grand announcement. Instead, Apple quietly updated the item limit with the release of iOS 16 in 2022, and only recently reflected this change in their support documentation. This subtle approach to updating features is not unusual for Apple, which often prioritizes seamless integration over publicity.

Broader Impact

The updated Find My app lets you track more stuff now, and that means a lot. It’s not just making it easier to keep tabs on your things; it shows that Apple gets how we’re using more tech together every day. If you’re someone who’s always a bunch of Apple and other gear, this is really good news for you.

List of Trackable Items

Among the items that count towards this new limit are:

AirTags

AirPods (with different models counting as multiple items)

Newer MagSafe Wallets – Select Beats headphones

Various third-party accessories with Find My support

These items can be tracked across multiple devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, providing users with a comprehensive network to locate their belongings.

Exploring the Find My Network

The “Find My” network isn’t just for Apple stuff. It includes other brands’ gadgets too, all part of a big, safe network that helps you find your misplaced things. By letting you track up to 32 items, Apple is making sure you can use many different devices in your day-to-day without hitting a tracking cap.

Conclusion

By boosting the item limit in the Find My app to 32, Apple is thinking about what its users need. This move shows they’re focused on making products that are all about the user and keeping up with new ideas, which keeps them at the forefront of weaving tech into our daily routines. For more details on the Find My app and what it can do, visit Apple’s official support page here.