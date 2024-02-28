Examining the US Economy’s Growth in Q4

By the end of the year, the US economy was going strong, but not as much as first thought. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) went up by 3.2% yearly in the fourth quarter of 2023. This figure was slightly less than the early guess of 3.3%. Even with this small drop, the economy still showed its strength, thanks to good spending by people and businesses.

Growth Despite Problems

The US didn’t slow down even though the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to fight inflation. The last quarter’s growth figure got a minor tweak but it still shows an economy that’s doing better than many hoped for.

What Drove Q4’s Results

Consumer Spending, People kept spending money, which is most of what our economy does. Household spending rose by a 3% yearly rate in Q4, showing that shoppers are still hitting the stores hard.

State and Local Government Spending, State and local governments ramped up their spending, growing at a speedy 5.4% rate annually – the quickest since 2019. This jump really helped the overall economy grow.

Export Growth, The US also exported more goods, which gave the economy an extra boost during this time period.

Inflation and Adjustments

The latest GDP report made it clear that inflation is going up. The Federal Reserve’s main gauges for inflation have been adjusted higher for the end of the year. It’s clear they’re having a tough time keeping prices stable while the economy keeps growing.

Annual Overview

For the full year, the US economy went up by 2.5% in 2023. That’s better than the 1.9% increase in 2022. The uptick shows that the economy’s doing a good job handling things like high interest rates, problems with getting stuff from point A to B, and all the unsure things happening around the world. Seeing growth over 2% backtoback

The fact that the economy has grown for six consecutive quarters despite earlier fears of an economic slump is quite remarkable.

Consumer Spending, The Main Engine

The backbone of the US economy is the money people spend. There’s been a big jump in how much people are buying, which shows that there are plenty of jobs, wages are going up, and Americans are eager to buy products and services. Keeping this spending up is vital for keeping the economy moving forward, especially now when prices are rising and there’s a change in financial policies.

What’s Next

Even though the growth of the economy was a bit slower in the last part of the year, it’s still doing pretty well overall. With spending by consumers climbing and government money also helping out, the foundation of the economy is strong. But with problems like climbing prices and rising interest rates, we’ve got to be smart about what we do next. The way the US economy continues to do well, even when facing these issues, really shows its fundamental strength.

Gaining strength and making sure that government spending and central bank actions are good at boosting growth, while also trying to keep prices stable, is what’s on our radar. Looking ahead to 2024, we want to keep the economy growing, control inflation, and make sure that every part of the economy benefits from this recovery.

Overall, how the US economy did in the last three months of 2023 shows that it’s tough and energetic. Even though we’ll have to deal with changes and hurdles, everything we need for ongoing growth and success is already set up.