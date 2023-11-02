DoorDash Encourages Tipping with New App Warning

Recent reports have highlighted that Americans are tipping less often than in previous years. A Bankrate survey from June confirmed that 50% of respondents in 2023 claimed they always tipped their food delivery drivers, a decrease from 57% in 2022 and 59% in 2021. Furthermore, 7% of those surveyed admitted they never tip delivery drivers, while 18% claimed they tip “only sometimes.”

Shift in Tipping Perceptions

The pandemic has brought about significant changes in tipping habits and etiquette.

Some Americans believe that businesses should pay their workers better wages rather than relying on tips.

30% of respondents view the tipping culture as having “gotten out of control.”

Despite these sentiments, not tipping for food delivered to one’s door remains a significant faux pas.

DoorDash’s Approach to the Tipping Decline

As a response to this declining trend, DoorDash, a leading food delivery service, is trialing a new in-app feature to prompt users to reconsider non-tipping decisions. When users select a $0 tip for their orders, a pop-up message appears that warns, “Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered — are you sure you want to continue?” This move aims to highlight that delivery drivers, known as Dashers, can choose which orders they wish to deliver, and orders without tips might be less appealing.

Behind the Scenes with Dashers

Dashers can see the potential earnings from an order before deciding to accept it.

While the exact tip amount isn’t disclosed, seasoned drivers can usually tell when the tip is unusually low.

As gig workers, Dashers exercise discretion in accepting or rejecting jobs.

Jenn Rosenberg, DoorDash’s spokesperson, stated, “As independent contractors, Dashers have full freedom to accept or reject offers based on what they view as valuable and rewarding.” Since the rollout of this new feature, DoorDash has noticed a decrease in orders with a $0 tip. Learn more here.

Challenges of the Tipping Model

Pre-tipping, like DoorDash’s model, defies traditional conventions. This system might disadvantage customers who prefer tipping in cash after delivery, based on the service quality. Yet, it provides transparency to drivers, ensuring they know their potential earnings upfront.

The Broader Context of Tipping

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, with restaurants grappling with rising costs and supply chain issues, tipping saw an increase. Square, a financial service platform, reported a rise in tipping during the pandemic, with restaurant tips increasing by over 25% and quick service establishments seeing a nearly 17% rise in 2022.

Yet, as consumers face tip and fee fatigue, businesses are now presented with more tipping prompts. Mike Lynn, a professor at Cornell University, believes the willingness of people to tip more during the pandemic signaled to businesses an opportunity to request increased tips.

Reactions to DoorDash’s New Feature

David Slyder, a DoorDash driver for almost three years, thinks the company should pay drivers more. He highlights that drivers use their vehicles and bear fuel costs. Recent incidents, such as a viral video featuring an upset DoorDash driver angered by a tip, further underscore the complexities of the tipping culture.

The company reaffirms that service fees and tips remain separate, and customers see the fees before deciding on the tip amount. These fees do not vary based on whether a customer tips or not.

DoorDash’s Commitment to Quality

While DoorDash pilots this tip reminder screen, the company remains dedicated to its quality of service. The feature, currently tested with randomly selected customers in the U.S. and Canada, will be rolled out more widely upon proving its success. Early results show a “meaningful decrease in no-tip orders,” though exact percentages haven’t been disclosed.

In conclusion, as the dynamics of the tipping culture evolve, businesses like DoorDash are finding innovative ways to encourage customers to value and reward service workers, ensuring that those on the front lines of delivery and service receive the recognition and compensation they deserve.

The Future of Tipping in Digital Platforms

As technology continues to evolve, so will the dynamics of service-based platforms. With the introduction of features like dynamic pricing and AI-driven service personalization, the way consumers interact with and reward service workers may undergo further changes.

For now, DoorDash’s move represents a notable attempt to navigate the complex terrain of the gig economy. It remains to be seen how other platforms will adapt to the changing landscape of worker compensation and customer expectations.

In a world that’s increasingly interconnected and reliant on digital services, striking a balance between fair compensation and customer satisfaction will remain an ongoing challenge for businesses. Only time will tell how the evolving nature of work, technology, and consumer behavior will shape the future of tipping and the gig economy at large.