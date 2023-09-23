Massive Mattress Recall: Over 48,000 Units Sold Exclusively At Costco

Manufacturer FXI Inc., in collaboration with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), has issued a comprehensive recall for tens of thousands of mattresses sold exclusively at Costco stores due to mold exposure risks. This move comes after over 500 reported incidents of mold growth on these mattresses.

The Recalled Products

Mattress Types: The products under recall are the “Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch” and “Novaform DreamAway 8-inch” mattresses.

The products under recall are the “Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch” and “Novaform DreamAway 8-inch” mattresses. Quantity: Approximately 48,000 units have been affected.

Approximately 48,000 units have been affected. Pricing: These mattresses were competitively priced, ranging between $150 to $750, offering great value for their quality.

These mattresses were competitively priced, ranging between $150 to $750, offering great value for their quality. Regions Sold: The affected products were sold both in-store and online at the retailer’s website, specifically targeting stores in the San Francisco Bay region, the Greater Northwest, and Costco’s online platform.

The affected products were sold both in-store and online at the retailer’s website, specifically targeting stores in the San Francisco Bay region, the Greater Northwest, and Costco’s online platform. Date of Manufacturing: For the ComfortGrande model, mattresses manufactured between Jan. 2 and April 30 are under recall. For the DreamAway model, the time frame is from Jan. 30 to April 30.

Risks and Concerns

The main concern revolves around the potential growth of mold due to water exposure during the manufacturing process. This mold can pose significant health risks for certain groups:

Individuals with weakened immune systems

Those with pre-existing lung damage

Individuals allergic to mold

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) further elaborates on symptoms of mold exposure. These can range from burning eyes and skin irritations to more severe respiratory issues such as coughing and wheezing. [source]

Actions Taken By FXI and Costco

Refunds and Replacements: FXI offers two main solutions for affected consumers. They can opt for a full refund or choose to have their mattress replaced for free.

FXI offers two main solutions for affected consumers. They can opt for a full refund or choose to have their mattress replaced for free. Delivery and Pickup: For those selecting the replacement option, FXI will deliver the new mattress without any charges. Additionally, they will take responsibility for hauling away and disposing of the old mattress.

For those selecting the replacement option, FXI will deliver the new mattress without any charges. Additionally, they will take responsibility for hauling away and disposing of the old mattress. How to Reach Out: Consumers should contact FXI directly to address their concerns or to initiate the replacement/refund process. The official contact number provided is (888) 886-2057. This line is operational from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.

Identifying Recalled Mattresses

For consumers wondering if their mattress falls under the recall, FXI has provided a simple guideline. They should locate the law tag on their mattress. This tag will indicate if the ComfortGrande or DreamAway model was manufactured in FXI’s San Bernardino, California plant during the aforementioned dates.

Reports and Feedback

According to the CPSC, FXI has, so far, received 541 cases of mold growth reports on these mattresses. Thankfully, there haven’t been any reported injuries linked to the mold exposure. Costco is also actively reaching out to known customers who have purchased the affected products.

ABC News made attempts to get a response from FXI regarding this massive recall. However, as of this report, they have yet to receive any feedback.

Consumer Responsiveness and Responsibility

While FXI and Costco have been proactive in addressing the situation by issuing a recall and offering refunds or replacements, it ultimately falls upon consumers to ensure their safety. It is crucial that individuals who have purchased these mattresses check the manufacturing details and reach out if their product is identified as potentially at risk.

Supporting Local Authorities and Health Professionals

The local health departments and medical professionals are being kept in the loop about the recall. They are geared up to assist anyone who believes they might be experiencing health issues due to mold exposure. Health clinics and hospitals in the affected selling regions have been informed, ensuring they can offer guidance and treatment to those who come forward with symptoms.

Final Thoughts

It’s essential for customers who have purchased these specific mattress models during the identified periods to check their products and reach out to FXI. While the majority of people might not see immediate health effects, certain groups, as specified by the CDC, could experience significant health issues due to mold exposure. Taking prompt action is crucial to ensure the well-being of all users.