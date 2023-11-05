China Bans K-pop Star Lisa and Actress Angelababy from Weibo After Paris Performance

In a move that has ignited online debates and fanned the flames of censorship discussions, K-pop icon Lisa from BLACKPINK and actress Angelababy have been barred from using the Chinese social media giant Weibo. Their accounts were removed following a burlesque show in Paris, which has led to intense speculation and controversy within the Chinese online community.

Details of the Controversy

Who is affected?

Lalisa Manobal, known as Lisa, a member of BLACKPINK. Angela Yeung, widely known as Angelababy, is a prominent Hong Kong actress.

Nature of the Incident:

Lisa’s Weibo page displayed an error indicating a ban due to legal violations. Angelababy’s account was also restricted, citing legal infractions. The ban follows their association with a burlesque performance at the Crazy Horse Cabaret in Paris.

Crazy Horse Performance:

Lisa’s five exclusive shows on September 28-30, 2023, drew global attention. Angelababy’s attendance at Lisa’s show is linked to their subsequent Weibo ban.

Response and Speculation

Both stars’ management teams have maintained silence over the incidents, providing no official statements to the press. Meanwhile, speculation rife with conjecture has taken over fan communities and online forums. Angelababy and Lisa’s shared experience at the Crazy Horse and the posting of photos by Lisa in cabaret attire have been pinpointed as potential triggers for the ban.

Fan Reactions and Censorship Debate

The debate on Weibo and other platforms paints a complex picture of public opinion and state censorship in China. While some lament the tightening grip of censorship that reflects a diminishing social tolerance, others argue that the performances’ revealing nature goes against the country’s cultural norms.

The outcry isn’t just limited to opinions on attire and performance style; it’s a broader reflection of the socio-political climate under President Xi Jinping’s administration, which emphasizes traditional values. The striking contrast between the current censorship actions and previous state media endorsements of the Crazy Horse cabaret underscores the evolving standards and enforcement of regulations in China.

International and Domestic Backlash

Despite the international praise for her performance, the scrutiny Lisa has received domestically in China presents a dichotomy in reception. Videos and images shared online have stirred up a significant amount of attention and discussion, with some netizens advocating for the deletion of such content, citing respect for Lisa’s image and privacy.

Impact on Lisa and Angelababy’s Career

The suspension of their Weibo accounts represents a considerable roadblock in their engagement with Chinese audiences. While other members of BLACKPINK continue to maintain their presence on Weibo, Lisa’s absence is noted as a direct consequence of her Parisian performance choices.

Chinese Censorship and Celebrity Culture

Government Stance:

Xi Jinping’s call for the promotion of traditional virtues adds pressure on celebrities to conform. Censorship in China is known for its wide net, catching content that strays from political and social lines drawn by the ruling Communist Party.

Cultural Perspective:

Differences between Western and Chinese societal norms are at the forefront of this controversy. The ban raises questions about the boundary between cultural exchange and cultural conformity.

The Underlying Issue

The situation reveals the delicate balance that international artists must maintain when navigating the crossroads of global appeal and national expectations. The incident not only affects the celebrities involved but also stokes the ongoing conversation about freedom of expression versus cultural conservatism in the fast-paced digital age of social media and global connectivity.

Conclusion

The incident with Lisa and Angelababy on Weibo is a poignant example of the current cultural and political climate in China. It serves as a cautionary tale for celebrities who venture into realms that may conflict with Chinese regulations and societal expectations. As this narrative unfolds, it provides a snapshot of the challenges faced by global stars in the entertainment industry and the evolving nature of censorship in the digital era. Learn more.