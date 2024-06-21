Understanding Biden’s New Immigration Policy

Biden revealed a broad immigration plan on June 18, 2024. It offers legal status to about half a million undocumented immigrants married to U.S. citizens. This is an shift in the administration’s immigration approach which will offer new chances for many living in fear for long.

New Policy Information

The Department of Homeland Security policy lets these immigrants request work permits and deportation protections if they have lived in the U.S. for at least 10 years and meet other conditions. Known as “Parole in Place,” this policy aids these immigrants in overcoming legal impediments to gain permanent legal status without leaving the U.S.

Eligible if married to a U.S. citizen by June 17, 2024.

Must have been resident in the U.S. for no less than 10 years.

Ineligibility applies to those who pose national security risks or dangers to public safety.

Around 50,000 immigrant children with a parent married to a U.S. citizen stand to benefit from this policy as well as undocumented stepchildren under age 21 who qualify for the parole process.

The Policy’s Effect on Families

This policy offers many people a solution for previously insurmountable problems. Ashley DeAzevedo, owner of New Jersey hair salon spoke about her emotional journey living with her undocumented husband and what this new policy means for her family. “This lifts a hurdle that’s kept hundreds of thousands of unauthorized immigrants from getting their green card,” stated Julia Gelatt, an associate director at the Migration Policy Institute.

Eligible individuals can work legally in the U.S.

After 35 years with a green card, they can start the U.S. citizenship application process.

Family unity, It lets families stay together without deportation fears causing separation.

Political Responses

The announcement has gained approval from Democrats and disapproval from Republicans. Mark Green (RTenn.), Chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, slammed the policy as a “election year tactic for mass amnesty.” Meanwhile, Richard Hudson (RN.C.) called it “election year political catering.” However, Nanette Barragan (DCalif.), Chair of Congressional Hispanic Caucus, applauded the move adding it would allow American families to stay united.

Potential Legal Issues

Legal challenges likely await this policy possibly from states run by Republicans. The administration is getting ready to accept applications for the Parole in Place program by summer end. History shows us that similar policies may face implementation roadblocks.

Past Legal Approval, Comparable policies such as DACA have been upheld earlier.

Potential Obstacles, Possible legal hurdles from states opposed to this policy.

DACA Recipients And This Policy

In addition to this new policy for spouses of U.S. citizens, Biden also revealed measures to help DACA recipients. These streamline processes for undocumented immigrants from U.S. colleges securing employment based visas. This sets up new routes for Dreamers to secure legal work and later apply for green cards.

DACA can now get employer sponsored work visas.

Easier path towards securing green cards.

Closing Thoughts

The new immigration policy from Biden marks a significant stride towards a comprehensive immigration reform. By offering legal status to undocumented immigrants married to U.S. citizens and better options for Dreamers, the goal is to provide stability and reassurance to hundreds of thousands of families. Despite political and legal hurdles, this marks a hopeful change for many living in uncertainty.