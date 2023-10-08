Apple’s Vision Pro: Future Innovations and Challenges

According to reports, Apple’s Vision Pro headset has presented users with significant weight and size issues. As detailed in Bloomberg’s “Power On” newsletter penned by Mark Gurman, the current model of the Vision Pro weighs about a pound. This weight has been criticized for causing neck strain among users, even when worn for short durations. For instance, AppleInsider reported light neck fatigue after just one and a half hours of use. To remedy this for the current model:

Apple is exploring the possibility of an over-the-head strap.

While this solution may alleviate some weight issues, Apple acknowledges the inherent need for lighter models in the future.

Customization for Vision Impairment

One of the most innovative features Apple is working on for its VR headset is customization for people with impaired vision. Currently, the Vision Pro’s answer for those wearing glasses is stocking optional Zeiss-made lenses in Apple’s retail stores. However, this method poses problems:

Managing supply becomes challenging.

Introduces the potential for Apple stores to be perceived as health providers.

Custom-built headsets shipping directly from the factory with users’ prescription lenses pre-installed are being considered. However, there are concerns:

Custom displays limit the ability to share or resell the headset.

Changing prescriptions over time could render the custom-built headset obsolete.

Yet, Apple appears to be ahead of the curve, having filed patents as recent as August showcasing its interest in creating VR or AR displays adjustable to correct individual vision. Such a feature would not only cater to those with vision problems but also offer a seamless experience for all users.

Considering Eyeglass Wearers

Another design challenge Apple faces with the Vision Pro is accommodating eyeglass wearers. The slimmed-down design of the first-generation model doesn’t support traditional glasses. Instead, it uses magnetic prescription lenses installed before use. This system, though innovative, brings forth issues:

Logistical challenges with a vast array of interchangeable lens combinations.

Complicates the purchase process, making it less straightforward for consumers.

There are broader concerns too. By offering built-in prescription lenses, Apple may inadvertently position itself as a health provider, introducing a slew of related challenges.

The Potential of AR Glasses

Gurman speculates that Apple’s earlier plans for AR glasses might be the solution to several of the Vision Pro’s challenges. These AR glasses:

Would be significantly lighter, without the need for passthrough cameras and VR screens.

Could potentially be worn all day.

This would require Apple to ramp up its development on the AR glasses project. If the Vision Pro garners enough popularity, the tech giant might be incentivized to further this AR venture. More about Apple’s AR venture can be found on Bloomberg’s official site here.

The Road Ahead for Apple’s Vision Pro

As Apple continues to refine the Vision Pro, the company’s commitment to user feedback and technological advancement is clear. Several aspects are anticipated in the product’s evolutionary trajectory:

User Comfort: At the top of Apple’s priority list is the ergonomic design, ensuring extended usage without discomfort. Given the feedback on the weight issue, the company is likely to employ advanced materials and design techniques to reduce the headset’s weight without compromising its functionality.

Conclusion

Apple’s foray into the VR headset world with the Vision Pro has generated much excitement and speculation. While challenges exist, from weight to prescription customizations, Apple’s track record of innovation suggests these hurdles will be addressed in subsequent models. As consumers eagerly await the next iteration, Apple’s dedication to improvement and user experience remains evident, ensuring the brand remains at the forefront of technological advancements in the virtual reality sector.