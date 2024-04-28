AirPods, The Gateway to Apple’s Health Innovations

Apple is famous for adding advanced technology into its products, transforming each one into a life enhancing device. With the expected release of iOS 18 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10, Apple’s AirPods are likely to get important upgrades. These improvements could turn them into effective health monitoring tools.

Anticipated Health Features in AirPods

The addition of health related features in AirPods is eagerly awaited. This move shows Apple’s intention to convert every gadget into a center for health and safety. Experts like Lexy Savvides from CNET and Kanika Gogia from Beebom suggest that the next iOS 18 might introduce several new capabilities to the AirPods, including,

A special “hearing aid mode,” aimed at helping people with mild to moderate hearing problems.

The potential introduction of sensors designed to monitor vital health metrics actively.

Tracking brain activity or EEG shows Apple’s focus on expanding its health technology.

Improvements to the “Live Listen” feature, which changes the iPhone into a directional microphone, aiding users to better hear conversations in loud places.

While these features are currently just rumors, they suggest that AirPods might compete with regular medical devices in some areas in the future. This makes Apple an important name in the health tech industry.

How AirPods Currently Enhance Accessibility

Apple’s AirPods today do more than play music. The “Live Listen” feature is especially useful as it helps people with hearing difficulties. This function acts like an improvised hearing aid and is very useful in noisy or difficult to hear settings.

Activating Live Listen

To use “Live Listen”,To use AirPods as a hearing aid, you need to turn on the Live Listen feature. Here’s an easy stepbystep guide,

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Go to the Control Center and tap the green “+” icon next to the Hearing option to add Live Listen. Connect your AirPods and enable Live Listen from the Control Center whenever you need it.

This feature shows Apple’s dedication to making their technology helpful in daily life by including cuttingedge features focused on accessibility.

Looking Forward, What’s Next for AirPods?

The excitement for new health capabilities in AirPods is substantial, but achieving these innovations depends on thorough testing and careful development.

For example, there were earlier discussions about adding heart rate and body temperature sensors in AirPods that have not yet been realized. This indicates Apple’s careful strategy in introducing medical technologies.



Apple’s AirPods already boast professional grade features. Still, the possibilities for advancement are significant. Other companies such as Sennheiser have already incorporated advanced technologies into their products, setting a precedent for Apple to potentially add similar options in future AirPod versions. With ongoing patent filings for health monitoring capabilities in earbuds, Apple is clearly exploring ways to expand the functions of AirPods beyond simple audio entertainment.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apple’s AirPods could soon transform into more than wireless earbuds. They are likely to become an essential part of Apple’s health related offerings. With the expected addition of a hearing aid mode and health monitoring sensors in the upcoming iOS 18, AirPods are anticipated to revolutionize how we combine technology with personal healthcare management. This move is yet another advance in Apple’s strategy to weave deeper health related aspects into its consumer products, ensuring they become more integral everyday devices.

Improving daily wellbeing.