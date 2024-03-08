America’s Retirement Crisis

Labor economist Teresa Ghilarducci has put the spotlight on a growing divide in America. Especially when it comes to retiring, it’s like two different worlds. While chatting with Pensions & Investments reporter Rob Kozlowski, she pointed out how wealthy folks enjoy a long, healthy retirement. On the other hand, poorer people have to work until their health fails, and they often die too soon.

The Root of the Problem

Not so long ago, the U.S. had a retirement system that worked pretty well. But then some things happened. Take for example when the government got tough on the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization in 1981. There’ve also been big changes in trade and foreign currency values. Ghilarducci thinks these events led to most people no longer sharing in the nation’s financial success. The move to 401(k) plans has been a big deal too. They’ve taken over from the oldschool pensions where you knew exactly what you’d get.

Many companies drop their promises to secure retirement for their workers. The Bureau of Labor Statistics and University of Michigan’s Health and Retirement Study support Ghilarducci’s worries, showing a big gap in retirement security for those with and without defined benefit plans. This change is behind a growing retirement crisis, which includes inequality and financial instability for older folks in the US.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

Bernie Sanders’ recent report makes it clear that over half of Americans over 65 have incomes of $30,000 or less. The National Retirement Risk Index shows that half of American homes will find it hard to keep their standard of living after they retire. It’s obvious we need big changes.

The differences in retirement are even bigger across various income levels, with those having the least wealth. People with low wages are most likely to struggle with money when they retire. The report from Sanders highlights the urgent need for a retirement plan that really helps workers, not just those on Wall Street.

The False Hope of Working Longer

Ghilarducci argues that just working more years isn’t a real fix for the gap in retirement savings. This idea doesn’t consider tough manual jobs and the reality that lots of workers lose their jobs before they’re ready to stop working. Also, when older workers stay on the job longer, it can be harder for the younger crowd to get started in their careers.

Proposed Solutions

To solve these problems, Ghilarducci backs the Retirement Savings for Americans Act of 2023. This law, supported by both political parties, plans to help 80 million Americans who don’t get retirement plans through their work. It’s similar to what federal workers have with the Thrift Savings Plan. This new plan would be owned by the individual, easy to transfer from one job to another, and

Government contributions could help lowincome folks save more, adding extra protection on top of Social Security.

At the same time, Sanders and other politicians want to boost Social Security payments and make new retirement accounts for people who don’t get them through work. These efforts are designed to protect older folks from money troubles as they age.

The Reality for Today’s Workers

Even with these changes being talked about, almost 45% of Americans aged 55 to 64 don’t have any savings, which doesn’t look good for their retirement plans. The retirement system, which was supposed to be a safety net for hardworking people, now feels unattainable for a lot of them.

The need to fix America’s retirement system is clear and urgent as many are heading towards retirement without enough money saved up.

If we don’t have enough savings, good healthcare, or solid pension plans, we need to act immediately. To make sure the next generations can retire comfortably and with enough money, we must make big changes that tackle the main reasons behind this crisis.